Trey Hendrickson trade sleeper would actually be the Bengals worst nightmare

The Indianapolis Colts could be lurking to steal another key person off the Cincinnati Bengals defense. The Colts already poached Lou Anarumo after he was scapegoated this past season for a less than successful showing in 2024.

While the Bengals defense probably cost Joe Burrow an MVP award and, more importantly, the Bengals a chance to return to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2021, that was less on Anarumo.

The Bengals’ defensive personnel wasn’t as strong as they thought it was and that contributed to a lot of their woes this past season. Now that Anarumo’s gone, he is already eyeing a key player in rebuilding his new defense.

The Indianapolis Colts could turn Cincinnati Bengals trash into a gold mine

The Colts could continue to turn to former Bengals’ players to revamp of their defense in the matter of a season or two. The question is, will they be able to match Cincinnati’s price for Trey Hendrickson.

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler during an appearance on SportsCenter (h/t Bleacher Report), the Bengals would put a steep price tag on Hendrickson if they opted to trade him. But it’s really a Catch-22 for Cincinnati. They are cap locked already as they continue to negotiate Tee Higgins's and Ja’Marr Chase’s contracts.

That makes it less likely Hendrickson gets a new deal, especially when his value is reportedly twice what it currently is now. If Hendrickson is the odd man out, Cincinnati would be foolish to just let him go to free agency.

Cincinnati would need to make a trade deadline deal if they stay firm on not trading him this offseason. And at the trade deadline, they’d be more desperate than greedy. No team is going to ask for a massive haul for a 30-year-old pass rusher.

Hendrickson is dang good and his NFL-leading 17.5 sacks validate that. But he’s aging and, in terms of a trade, isn’t going to warrant a huge package deal by the trade deadline. I’m also not sure the Colts are going to be interested in giving up a lot for Hendrickson either.

The Colts have a lot of issues to address on their defense and certainly their defensive line. They’re young and promising, but pairing Hendrickson with DeForest Buckner would be a nice addition.

They’d be willing to do it, but certainly not for whatever Cincinnati could ask for. And I’m sure the Bengals aren’t going to try to work a deal to send their premier edge rusher to reunite with his former defensive coordinator.

The Bengals have yet another serious decision to make when it comes to addressing their priority needs. It could end up hurting them in the end of the Colts become the frontrunner to land Hendrickson.