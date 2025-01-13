Triston Casas comments should have Craig Breslow shutting down trade speculation
By Austin Owens
In 2023, Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas finished third in American League Rookie of the Year voting after hitting .263 with 24 homers and 65 RBIs. Although Casas was sidelined with injury for the majority of the 2024 season, it is safe to say that he is a bright spot in Boston's future – at least for now.
Believe it or not, we are just a couple months away from the return of Major League Baseball and the Red Sox are looking to make one more splash before then, per reports. Discussions of signing Alex Bregman or trading for Nolan Arenado have floated around but the organization claims these rumors are just that. Casas on the other hand seems to understand the potential of being traded is always present and shared thoughts of his uncertain future.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray's work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
Triston Casas discusses potential Red Sox trade
Christopher Smith of Mass Live shared all of the comments made by Triston Casas at Fenway Fest this past Saturday. It sounds like Casas wishes to stay with the Red Sox for as long as possible but at the same time feels a little uncertain on his destiny this offseason.
“I feel like that’s part of the business of baseball is checking in on players, seeing what kind of value you can get back,” Casas said. “You never know what kind of haul you can get for a player or how much another organization values somebody. So it might be in the best interest to move myself or anybody really if there’s a good enough package. So I think checking in and other teams asking about me and whatever, I see it as a positive. Just that maybe somebody else sees value in myself as well.”
Casas discussed how other teams checking in on his availability shows that other organizations find him valuable and he is appreciative of that. While Casas says he has been told that none of these rumors are true, he says he is focused on playing major league games on March 28, no matter who he is with.
If the Red Sox are in fact interested in trading for Nolan Arenado, Casas would undoubtedly have to be moved in a subsequent deal. Boston could trade Casas for more pitching depth, for example. However, is that really the best use of their resources?
Hearing the concern of Casas' comments, Boston's chief baseball officer Craig Breslow should proclaim that any rumors regarding the young first baseman being on the trading block are false. It would be delusional for the Red Sox to trade away a 25-year-old with a bright future, unless it's for a haul.