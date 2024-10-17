Troy Aikman refuses to blame Dak Prescott, but blasts other stars for Cowboys struggles
By Mark Powell
Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman's opinion carries a lot of weight in Texas. Aikman is the lead commentator on Monday Night Football these days, and isn't afraid to give his take, even on his beloved Cowboys.
Dallas is 3-3 on the season and fresh off a blowout loss to the Detroit Lions. Dan Campbell and Detroit got revenge for a controversial 2023 defeat, this time marching into AT&T Stadium and winning 47-9. This comes just a few weeks after a 44-19 blowout at the hands of the New Orleans Saints, also at home.
Troy Aikman doesn't blame Dak Prescott for Cowboys struggles
Something is not right with the Cowboys, and it's unclear if a coaching change will do the trick. Aikman has his own opinion of what's wrong in Big D, but he doesn't think Dak Prescott is the culprit.
"I think the routes are terrible. I think they run terrible routes. And I've thought that beyond this year. I think CeeDee (Lamb) has got to improve in his route running. As a quarterback, if you're not certain where guys are going to be consistently, it's hard to play the position. That's what I see. I see guys lazy coming off the line of scrimmage. Sometimes they run, usually if they do, it's because they're anticipating they're going to get the football on that play, but if they're not, they don't. And it all ties together. I'm not impressed with that part of it," Aikman said, via Jon Machota.
Could Cowboys make a move to address issues at wide receiver?
Aikman has watched film of these Cowboys, and claims it's Prescott's targets, rather than the QB himself, who needs to improve. Perhaps some of that change can come externally, as the Cowboys have been linked with big-name wide receivers via the upcoming NFL trade deadline. Owner Jerry Jones isn't inclined to make a huge splash, but even a minor trade (such as dealing a late-round pick for DeAndre Hopkins) could make an impact.
"It's hard to play the (QB) position if you're not certain how guys are going to run routes or where they're going to be," Aikman continued. "As a former quarterback watching it, it's gotta get a lot better."
Prescott is the main target for criticism because he is the highest-paid player on the team. Jones said so himself, and even suggested the Cowboys need more from their QB. Regardless, it's clear the Cowboys are in full panic mode. There's still 11 games left in the regular season.