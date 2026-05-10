Truist Championship payout distribution 2026: Prize money and purse at Quail Hollow

For the second consecutive signature event on the PGA Tour, the best golf players in the world traveled back to familiar Quail Hollow this week for the 2026 Truist Championship. With it being a signature event, players were not only looking for a win against elite competition, but also trying to capture the boatload of prize money waiting for them from the elevated $20 million purse. And the likes of Alex Fitzpatrick and Kristoffer Reitan were trying to earn that top payout for the week in Charlotte.

Those two entered Sunday in the final group, but were quickly tracked down by Sungjae Im, Rickie Fowler, Nicolai Hojgaard and others started putting pressure on Fitzpatrick and Reitan. In doing so, they set up a finish that could be going down to the wire at Quail Hollow this week. But how much prize money are we talking for this tournament that these guys were chasing? Let's break down the full Truist Championship payouts for the week and everything you need to know about this week's purse.

Truist Championship winner's prize money, total purse for 2026

The winner will receive $3.6 million for their victory at the Truist Championship this week. If that total prize money for the victor looks familiar, it's the standard winner's payout for signature events on the PGA Tour. And as mentioned, that comes from the universal $20 million total purse for signature events as well, which is what we saw again at Quail Hollow this week.

While the champion will get $3.6 million, though, players don't even have to win in an event like this to take home a nice chunk of change.

Truist Championship payout distribution by finishing position

Rickie Fowler at the Truist Championship | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Finishing Position Truist Championship Prize Money Winner $3.6 million 2nd $2.16 million 3rd $1.36 million 4th $960,000 5th $800,000 6th $720,000 7th $670,000 8th $620,000 9th $580,000 10th $540,000 11th $500,000 12th $460,000 13th $420,000 14th $380,000 15th $360,000 16th $340,000 17th $320,000 18th $300,000 19th $280,000 20th $260,000 21st $240,000 22nd $223,000 23rd $207,500 24th $190,000 25th $175,000 26th $159,000 27th $152,500 28th $146,000 29th $140,000 30th $134,000 31st $128,500 32nd $122,500 33rd $116,500 34th $111,000 35th $106,500 36th $101,500 37th $96,500 38th $92,500 39th $88,500 40th $84,500 41st $80,000 42nd $76,000 43rd $72,000 44th $68,000 45th $64,000 46th $60,000 47th $56,000 48th $53,000 49th $50,000 50th $49,000 51st $48,000 52nd $47,000 53rd $46,000 54th $46,000 55th $45,500 56th $45,000 57th $44,500 58th $44,000 59th $43,500 60th $43,000 61st $42,500 62nd $42,000 63rd $41,500 64th $41,000 65th $40,500 66th $40,000 67th $39,500 68th $39,000 69th $38,000 70th $37,500 71st $37,000 72nd $36,000

It's the same story with the signature events on the PGA Tour in a number of ways. Obviously, we're looking at the top three payouts for the week at Truist crossing well over the $1 million mark. It's also a purse that gives the Top 36 on the leaderboard (before ties come in to split prize money in different ways, of course) at least $100,000 for the week, which is quite substantial. Oh, and it's a no-cut event, so every player in the field this week will get some sort of payday hitting their bank account.

One thing to note is that, after the final results at Quail Hollow, there could be a slight change in the payout distribution depending on how ties break out. We saw that at another signature event, Doral, last week when the last-place finisher actually ended up taking $40,000 home instead of the initially planned $36,000.

Truist Championship purse and winners in the last 5 years

Year Winner Winner's Prize Money Total Purse 2025 Truist Championship Sepp Straka $3.6 million $20 million 2024 Wells Fargo Championship Rory McIlroy $3.6 million $20 million 2023 Wells Fargo Championship Wyndham Clark $3.6 million $20 million 2022 Wells Fargo Championship Max Homa $1.62 million $9 million 2021 Wells Fargo Championship Rory McIlroy $1.458 million $8.1 million

Golf fans most likely know the Truist Championship better as the Wells Fargo Championship, but the name of the sponsor changed prior to the 2025 tournament, leading to where we are. But regardless, this tournament has been a signature event for four seasons now, which means we saw the purse size and the winner's payout substantially increase by more than double when that change was made.

It's also worth noting that the tournament has been a bit inconsistent over the years in terms of where it's being played as well. Quail Hollow is the normal site of the Truist Championship, but that tract has hosted both the Presidents Cup and the PGA Championship in recent years, which has forced the PGA Tour to move the venue of their regular tournament to avoid redundancy and allow governing bodies to continue their preparation for special events.

Regardless, though, this tournament has been a fixture on the PGA Tour for a long time and certainly won't be going anywhere. In the same light, it's hard to see the prize money and signature event status going anywhere either.