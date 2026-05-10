Truist Championship payout distribution 2026: Prize money and purse at Quail Hollow

For the second consecutive signature event on the PGA Tour, the best golf players in the world traveled back to familiar Quail Hollow this week for the 2026 Truist Championship. With it being a signature event, players were not only looking for a win against elite competition, but also trying to capture the boatload of prize money waiting for them from the elevated $20 million purse. And the likes of Alex Fitzpatrick and Kristoffer Reitan were trying to earn that top payout for the week in Charlotte.
Those two entered Sunday in the final group, but were quickly tracked down by Sungjae Im, Rickie Fowler, Nicolai Hojgaard and others started putting pressure on Fitzpatrick and Reitan. In doing so, they set up a finish that could be going down to the wire at Quail Hollow this week. But how much prize money are we talking for this tournament that these guys were chasing? Let's break down the full Truist Championship payouts for the week and everything you need to know about this week's purse.
Truist Championship winner's prize money, total purse for 2026
The winner will receive $3.6 million for their victory at the Truist Championship this week. If that total prize money for the victor looks familiar, it's the standard winner's payout for signature events on the PGA Tour. And as mentioned, that comes from the universal $20 million total purse for signature events as well, which is what we saw again at Quail Hollow this week.
While the champion will get $3.6 million, though, players don't even have to win in an event like this to take home a nice chunk of change.
Truist Championship payout distribution by finishing position
Finishing Position
Truist Championship Prize Money
Winner
$3.6 million
2nd
$2.16 million
3rd
$1.36 million
4th
$960,000
5th
$800,000
6th
$720,000
7th
$670,000
8th
$620,000
9th
$580,000
10th
$540,000
11th
$500,000
12th
$460,000
13th
$420,000
14th
$380,000
15th
$360,000
16th
$340,000
17th
$320,000
18th
$300,000
19th
$280,000
20th
$260,000
21st
$240,000
22nd
$223,000
23rd
$207,500
24th
$190,000
25th
$175,000
26th
$159,000
27th
$152,500
28th
$146,000
29th
$140,000
30th
$134,000
31st
$128,500
32nd
$122,500
33rd
$116,500
34th
$111,000
35th
$106,500
36th
$101,500
37th
$96,500
38th
$92,500
39th
$88,500
40th
$84,500
41st
$80,000
42nd
$76,000
43rd
$72,000
44th
$68,000
45th
$64,000
46th
$60,000
47th
$56,000
48th
$53,000
49th
$50,000
50th
$49,000
51st
$48,000
52nd
$47,000
53rd
$46,000
54th
$46,000
55th
$45,500
56th
$45,000
57th
$44,500
58th
$44,000
59th
$43,500
60th
$43,000
61st
$42,500
62nd
$42,000
63rd
$41,500
64th
$41,000
65th
$40,500
66th
$40,000
67th
$39,500
68th
$39,000
69th
$38,000
70th
$37,500
71st
$37,000
72nd
$36,000
It's the same story with the signature events on the PGA Tour in a number of ways. Obviously, we're looking at the top three payouts for the week at Truist crossing well over the $1 million mark. It's also a purse that gives the Top 36 on the leaderboard (before ties come in to split prize money in different ways, of course) at least $100,000 for the week, which is quite substantial. Oh, and it's a no-cut event, so every player in the field this week will get some sort of payday hitting their bank account.
One thing to note is that, after the final results at Quail Hollow, there could be a slight change in the payout distribution depending on how ties break out. We saw that at another signature event, Doral, last week when the last-place finisher actually ended up taking $40,000 home instead of the initially planned $36,000.
Truist Championship purse and winners in the last 5 years
Year
Winner
Winner's Prize Money
Total Purse
2025 Truist Championship
Sepp Straka
$3.6 million
$20 million
2024 Wells Fargo Championship
Rory McIlroy
$3.6 million
$20 million
2023 Wells Fargo Championship
Wyndham Clark
$3.6 million
$20 million
2022 Wells Fargo Championship
Max Homa
$1.62 million
$9 million
2021 Wells Fargo Championship
Rory McIlroy
$1.458 million
$8.1 million
Golf fans most likely know the Truist Championship better as the Wells Fargo Championship, but the name of the sponsor changed prior to the 2025 tournament, leading to where we are. But regardless, this tournament has been a signature event for four seasons now, which means we saw the purse size and the winner's payout substantially increase by more than double when that change was made.
It's also worth noting that the tournament has been a bit inconsistent over the years in terms of where it's being played as well. Quail Hollow is the normal site of the Truist Championship, but that tract has hosted both the Presidents Cup and the PGA Championship in recent years, which has forced the PGA Tour to move the venue of their regular tournament to avoid redundancy and allow governing bodies to continue their preparation for special events.
Regardless, though, this tournament has been a fixture on the PGA Tour for a long time and certainly won't be going anywhere. In the same light, it's hard to see the prize money and signature event status going anywhere either.
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