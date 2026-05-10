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Truist Championship payout distribution 2026: Prize money and purse at Quail Hollow

Full purse and payout breakdown for the 2026 Truist Championship at Quail Hollow.
ByCody Williams|
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Truist Championship 2026
Truist Championship 2026 | Jared C. Tilton/GettyImages

For the second consecutive signature event on the PGA Tour, the best golf players in the world traveled back to familiar Quail Hollow this week for the 2026 Truist Championship. With it being a signature event, players were not only looking for a win against elite competition, but also trying to capture the boatload of prize money waiting for them from the elevated $20 million purse. And the likes of Alex Fitzpatrick and Kristoffer Reitan were trying to earn that top payout for the week in Charlotte.

Those two entered Sunday in the final group, but were quickly tracked down by Sungjae Im, Rickie Fowler, Nicolai Hojgaard and others started putting pressure on Fitzpatrick and Reitan. In doing so, they set up a finish that could be going down to the wire at Quail Hollow this week. But how much prize money are we talking for this tournament that these guys were chasing? Let's break down the full Truist Championship payouts for the week and everything you need to know about this week's purse.

Truist Championship winner's prize money, total purse for 2026

The winner will receive $3.6 million for their victory at the Truist Championship this week. If that total prize money for the victor looks familiar, it's the standard winner's payout for signature events on the PGA Tour. And as mentioned, that comes from the universal $20 million total purse for signature events as well, which is what we saw again at Quail Hollow this week.

While the champion will get $3.6 million, though, players don't even have to win in an event like this to take home a nice chunk of change.

Truist Championship payout distribution by finishing position

Truist Championship payout purse prize money
Rickie Fowler at the Truist Championship | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Finishing Position

Truist Championship Prize Money

Winner

$3.6 million

2nd

$2.16 million

3rd

$1.36 million

4th

$960,000

5th

$800,000

6th

$720,000

7th

$670,000

8th

$620,000

9th

$580,000

10th

$540,000

11th

$500,000

12th

$460,000

13th

$420,000

14th

$380,000

15th

$360,000

16th

$340,000

17th

$320,000

18th

$300,000

19th

$280,000

20th

$260,000

21st

$240,000

22nd

$223,000

23rd

$207,500

24th

$190,000

25th

$175,000

26th

$159,000

27th

$152,500

28th

$146,000

29th

$140,000

30th

$134,000

31st

$128,500

32nd

$122,500

33rd

$116,500

34th

$111,000

35th

$106,500

36th

$101,500

37th

$96,500

38th

$92,500

39th

$88,500

40th

$84,500

41st

$80,000

42nd

$76,000

43rd

$72,000

44th

$68,000

45th

$64,000

46th

$60,000

47th

$56,000

48th

$53,000

49th

$50,000

50th

$49,000

51st

$48,000

52nd

$47,000

53rd

$46,000

54th

$46,000

55th

$45,500

56th

$45,000

57th

$44,500

58th

$44,000

59th

$43,500

60th

$43,000

61st

$42,500

62nd

$42,000

63rd

$41,500

64th

$41,000

65th

$40,500

66th

$40,000

67th

$39,500

68th

$39,000

69th

$38,000

70th

$37,500

71st

$37,000

72nd

$36,000

It's the same story with the signature events on the PGA Tour in a number of ways. Obviously, we're looking at the top three payouts for the week at Truist crossing well over the $1 million mark. It's also a purse that gives the Top 36 on the leaderboard (before ties come in to split prize money in different ways, of course) at least $100,000 for the week, which is quite substantial. Oh, and it's a no-cut event, so every player in the field this week will get some sort of payday hitting their bank account.

One thing to note is that, after the final results at Quail Hollow, there could be a slight change in the payout distribution depending on how ties break out. We saw that at another signature event, Doral, last week when the last-place finisher actually ended up taking $40,000 home instead of the initially planned $36,000.

Truist Championship purse and winners in the last 5 years

Year

Winner

Winner's Prize Money

Total Purse

2025 Truist Championship

Sepp Straka

$3.6 million

$20 million

2024 Wells Fargo Championship

Rory McIlroy

$3.6 million

$20 million

2023 Wells Fargo Championship

Wyndham Clark

$3.6 million

$20 million

2022 Wells Fargo Championship

Max Homa

$1.62 million

$9 million

2021 Wells Fargo Championship

Rory McIlroy

$1.458 million

$8.1 million

Golf fans most likely know the Truist Championship better as the Wells Fargo Championship, but the name of the sponsor changed prior to the 2025 tournament, leading to where we are. But regardless, this tournament has been a signature event for four seasons now, which means we saw the purse size and the winner's payout substantially increase by more than double when that change was made.

It's also worth noting that the tournament has been a bit inconsistent over the years in terms of where it's being played as well. Quail Hollow is the normal site of the Truist Championship, but that tract has hosted both the Presidents Cup and the PGA Championship in recent years, which has forced the PGA Tour to move the venue of their regular tournament to avoid redundancy and allow governing bodies to continue their preparation for special events.

Regardless, though, this tournament has been a fixture on the PGA Tour for a long time and certainly won't be going anywhere. In the same light, it's hard to see the prize money and signature event status going anywhere either.

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