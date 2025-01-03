Tua Tagovailoa injury update makes Dolphins fans even more confused about his health
By Lior Lampert
Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins' decision to err cautiously with Tua Tagovailoa in Week 17 paid dividends. However, that was partly under the assumption that the franchise quarterback would return for the team's must-win regular-season finale against the New York Jets.
Despite getting extra time to heal up for Miami's pivotal matchup with the Jets, Tagovailoa's status is still uncertain, according to the team. But if you ask him, he's not missing this game if the chips fall where they need to for the Dolphins heading into kickoff.
"I'm going to be available ... there's no ifs, ands or buts -- I'll be playing," Tagovailoa stated (h/t the Miami Herald's C. Isaiah Smalls II).
Welp. That gives the Miami faithful zero clarity on the severity of Tagovailoa's lingering hip injury. Instead, his comments further muddle the situation, suggesting the Dolphins aren't giving him the green light to suit up despite their season being at stake. Moreover, the remarks contradict recent intel that he's unlikely to take the field in Week 18, adding to the confusion.
McDaniel told reporters that the Dolphins intend to start backup signal-caller Tyler "Snoop" Huntley against the Jets, per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. He also said Tagovailoa is "very unlikely" to gain clearance for the potentially decisive AFC East showdown. Yet, at this point, it's become increasingly tricky to believe what anyone is saying.
Logging three limited practices before being deemed inactive for Miami's 20-3 victory over the Cleveland Brown, Tagovailoa's heading in a similar direction for Week 18. Nonetheless, he ostensibly refuses to shut the door on his return, especially if the Dolphins find themselves in a win-and-in scenario.
Unfortunately for Tagovailoa and the Dolphins, they don't have the luxury of scoreboard-watching before reaching a verdict. Miami needs the Denver Broncos to lose for their contest to matter. Both squads kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET, so the standout passer may not get the leverage he's seeking in time.
It's McDaniel's word versus Tagovailoa's. Nonetheless, if the latter thinks he's physically able and wants to go, it's hard to envision him not getting his way. The NFL is a player-driven league, after all.