Tua Tagovailoa’s return might be coming too late to save the Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins got some good news after dropping its fourth loss of the season to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa is being activated off IR and is looking to return as early as this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.
Unfortunately, though, the Dolphins may not be able to be saved at this point in the season. They’re 2-4, and have won just one game since Tagovailoa went down with the third concussion of his NFL career in Week 2.
While the Dolphins desperately need Tagovailoa back if they’re to have any chance at sniffing the postseason, it may be too late. The Buffalo Bills are running away with the division. While a wild card spot is still possible thanks to the ailing New England Patriots and the underperforming New York Jets, it would be a long shot.
The Cincinnati Bengals won their second straight game, the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers sit atop the AFC North and the Houston Texans look very much like they’ll repeat at AFC South champions.
So where does that leave the Dolphins?
Tua Tagovailoa’s return probably won’t save the Miami Dolphins season
The Dolphins offense desperately needs Tagovailoa. While Jonnu Smith had a breakout game, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle combined for two receptions and 19 yards in Sunday’s loss to the Colts.
No one knows how to get those two the ball like Tagovailoa in this offense. Tyler Huntley, Skylar Thompson and Tim Boyle haven’t gotten the job done. And if Tagovailoa can reignite this offense, it might propel them to a playoff spot.
A lot would have to happen for the Dolphins to make the postseason though. The Los Angeles Chargers, Colts, Denver Broncos and Bengals are all ahead of Miami and duking it out for a playoff spot. It’s certainly too early to be talking playoff scenarios, but first and foremost the Dolphins need to start winning.
Four of the next five games are winnable. That’s where they need to start. Tagovailoa doesn’t have the luxury of using the next couple of weeks to get into a rhythm. He needs to come in, lighting up the box score and proving he was the missing piece in the offense.
If he gets off to a slow start in his return, the Dolphins season will be all but over and bringing Tagovailoa back after yet another scary head injury would look more desperate than necessary.