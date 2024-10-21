Tua Tagovailoa's take on guardian cap amid concussion issues will make your head hurt
By Mark Powell
Tua Tagovailoa has suffered three known in-game concussions in the NFL. The number could be much higher than that, however, given Tua played at Alabama and in full pads in high school. Tagovailoa's most recent head injury occurred in Week 2, and he hasn't played since. His latest concussion was so bad that some analysts suggested he should retire.
Instead, Tagovailoa has pivoted in the other direction, opting to continue his playing career after being cleared by the Dolphins and an independent neurologist. I can only speak as a fan, but any game which features Tagovailoa under center is one I can't fathom watching moving forward if only because of the potential for a major head injury.
To make matters even worse, Tua told the media he will not wear a guardian cap on the field. As goofy as they may look to fans, guardians caps provide extra padding to protect against head injuries. Frankly, it is exactly what someone like Tagovailoa needs.
“I appreciate your concern, I really do. I love this game and I love it to the death of me," Tagovailoa said, while also claiming it was a "personal choice" not to wear the guardian cap.
Tua Tagovailoa could ruin his future by not wearing a guardian cap
NFL teams care more about winning than anything else, but Tagovailoa is testing those limits. His long-term health is at risk every time he takes a snap, and if he is going to play, he should ensure the viewing public that he is doing so safely and with as much protection as possible. An offensive line alone will not be able to protect Tagovailoa from defensive pressure. Heck, his last concussion occurred on a rather innocent scramble.
Guardians caps are a soft-shell helmet cover which are meant to reduce the rate of head injuries and concussions. They are a short-term solution, one would hope, as the NFL searches for a more permanent option. Perhaps in the near future the league could add that sort of padding within the helmet, or alter the material they use to make accidental helmet-to-helmet hits less likely to cause a concussion.
I'm not sure, and unfortunately don't have the answers. I'm just a writer. Yet, players like Tagovailoa do not enjoy wearing the guardian caps despite the safety they provide. It doesn't help they look like literal tortoise shells.
Tagovailoa of all players ought to be the test case. When the next CBA is negotiated, hopefully the NFL negotiates a concussion threshold, in which players will be forced to take added precaution. Tagovailoa's personal choice could harm himself and his family long-term, and that is not good enough.