Is Twitter down? NFL tampering period off to rough start as social media goes dark

The NFL's "legal tampering" period began Monday, with the official new league year set to begin on March 12. That signals the official start of free agency but until then teams are allowed to reach out to agents of players who will become free agents on Wednesday and discuss or agree to deals that can then be signed in a couple days.

These are considered some of the most closely watched days on the NFL calendar by fans and pundits alike. But the source in which most fans get their information from insiders on newly agreed to deals wasn't working Monday.

X (formerly known as Twitter) experienced multiple outages affecting thousands of users on Monday, according to Down Detector. The first issues popped up around 6am ET, again just before 10am ET and then once more during the 11am ET hour.

Some users reported their X timelines were back up and running but it's unclear if the outage as a whole has been resolved just yet.

X/Twitter outages practically black out NFL fans from free agency news

Despite fans not being able to see their favorite insiders posting about the latest free agency news on Monday, there's still plenty of ways to get that information until X comes back online.

Those who rely on ESPN's Adam Schefter can use the network's app or website to check headlines. It also just introduced a feature in February where app users can sign up for alerts directly from Schefter and other insiders across different sports, essentially reading their X posts before they hit the platform.

Of course, every other network has their own website and app that will keep fans up to date on the latest developments. You can always go right to the source at NFL.com or NFL Network on television or streaming to hear from insiders like Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

We at FanSided will also be keeping you caught up on the biggest and most unique headlines, so keep your browsers refreshed right here.