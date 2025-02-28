Two defeats for Scotland women, but positive hope prevails rather than despair

After the low of missing out on qualifying for this summer’s Euro finals in Switzerland, it was a new campaign for Scotland’s women. With a new manager in place, admittedly only on an interim basis, there is fresh hope and enthusiasm. But the Nations League fixtures ahead would be a big challenge and at a higher level.

New boss Michael McCardle prepared for his opening games by making some hefty changes to the Scotland squad. He left out ten players from the previous Euro games and brought in six uncapped players. That meant a fresher look to the squad ahead of big games away in Austria and at home to the Netherlands.

A narrow 1-0 defeat to Austria last week was a fair result in the end. Scotland were disjointed and again not as clinical as they needed to be with their chances in goal. The game though helped bed in the new-look team and hopefully, they can build from it.

Scotland women see positive improvement despite second defeat

The next chance to do so came on Tuesday night at Hampden against the even tougher Netherlands side. Scotland took the lead through an Emma Lawton goal, but the Dutch were dominant throughout and ended 1-2 winners. There were positive signs for Scotland, though, despite the second defeat.

They created chances, defended well under pressure, and weren't intimidated by the quality of the opposition. Lawton’s goal was her first at this level, having only been given her debut in the previous game in Austria. She and others have taken big strides forward over the two ties.

It’s left McArdle and the players looking ahead and retaining positivity after the first two matches. The Nations League doesn't get any easier, though. Next on the fixture list comes Germany at home in Dundee on April 4. That’s followed four days later by the return match in Wolfsburg.

Scotland manager decision needed

McArdle was appointed as interim manager for the first two matches. He’ll be hoping to continue at least for the two Germany matches. That will need a decision one way or another for the Scottish Football Association.

It’s hard to imagine a different interim appointment if the search for a permanent successor isn't complete. McCardle has staked a good claim to continue for now at least. A longer-term deal may still be questionable given his relative inexperience at a high level.