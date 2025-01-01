Tyreek Hill's Chiefs New Year's Day shoutout has fans thinking KC return for wrong reasons
By Kinnu Singh
The Kansas City Chiefs dynasty is often considered to have originated during the 2018 season, when second-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes took the starting role. Yet, the Chiefs initially emerged as one of the league’s most explosive offenses during the 2017 season, when wide receiver Tyreek Hill became a full-time starter.
The speedster was the perfect weapon for Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s system, and he complemented the skillsets of Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. The Chiefs’ offensive trio led the team to two Super Bowl championships in the four seasons they played together. Then, Hill left Kansas City for the sunny beaches in Florida.
Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins three years ago, but his career and legacy have remained connected to the Chiefs. There has been speculation that the 30-year-old wideout regrets his decision to leave Kansas City, and that speculation only grew stronger after Hill’s recent social media post.
Tyreek Hill's misinterpreted post fuels speculation about Chiefs reunion
“Happy new year especially to the chiefs,” Hill posted on X shortly after midnight on Wednesday.
Fans speculated that Hill’s post was hinting at a desire to return to Kansas City after the 2024 season, but he likely had an ulterior motive for cheering on the Chiefs. The Dolphins are entering the final week of the regular season with an 8-8 record, and their playoff hopes are hanging on by a thread. Miami could steal the third and final AFC Wild Card spot from the Denver Broncos, but they could earn a playoff berth with some assistance from Kansas City.
The Dolphins would climb to the No. 7 seed if they win their road game against the New York Jets and if the Chiefs defeat the Broncos. The only problem is that the Chiefs have already clinched the AFC’s top seed, which makes it likely they will rest their starters against Denver.
Hill’s post is likely a subtle way of asking his former team to make an effort to beat the Broncos, who currently hold the third and final AFC Wild Card spot with a 9-7 record.
Although Hill has enjoyed his best individual seasons in Miami, it’s understandable why fans would think he misses Kansas City. Miami made the playoffs in the past two seasons, but they haven’t managed to win a postseason game. The Dolphins were eliminated in the AFC Wild Card Round by the Buffalo Bills in 2022, and then by the Chiefs in 2023.
The Chiefs have won two consecutive Super Bowl titles since Hill’s departure, and they appear to be on track for another deep postseason run. While the Dolphins are fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive, Kansas City has put together a nearly unblemished 15-1 record this season.