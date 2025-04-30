Tyrese Haliburton responds with pure class after dad's confrontation with Giannis

Celebrating is one thing, but always respect the game. The Indiana Pacers sent the Milwaukee Bucks packing after a climatic Tyrese Haliburton game-winner over Giannis Antetokounmpo. How's that for being voted the most overrated player by a group of his peers?

After the blow-by series-sealing layup, Haliburton's father strutted on the court and let Giannis hear all about it. Of course, he's happy his son could stick it to one of the best players in the world on a national stage, but his antics weren't the respectful way to go about it.

Here’s another angle of Haliburton’s dad and Giannis. This is insane behavior by an old ass man.



Watch the guy in the black jersey initially sitting down in a chair with the towel on the baseline pic.twitter.com/4ldMy1Oxke — sqr (@squaresense) April 30, 2025

What's that saying — act like you've been here before? Haliburton's father needs to add that to his courtside repertoire. Tyrese himself fully disagreed with his father's choice and did something that was not easy to do.

Subscribe to the Whiteboard , FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!

Tyrese Haliburton publicly denounces father's actions

Sometimes, things get heated when you and your friends are playing ball somewhere. Your team is getting crushed, and the friend you rolled in the gym with gets frustrated and brings out the dirty tactics. Things are getting chippy and tempers flair. Being a ride-or-die friend, you stick by your buddies even though they are in the wrong. You might address them later, letting them know they were wrong, but you're by their side in that moment.

Tyrese Haliburton did not take that route when addressing his father, who was waving a towel in Giannis' face while using profanity. He publicly let it be known that those antics can't be tolerated.

Respect Haliburton a lot for this. His dad put him in a super bad spot tonight after what is one of the great moments of his career so far. Cool that he just disavowed it immediately. pic.twitter.com/iiTPWLlPb8 — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) April 30, 2025

"I disagree with what my father did … we had a conversation," Haliburton said after the game. It's tough to go against the grain, but this game was on the national stage. The whole world will see the video of Hali's father taunting Giannis. Haliburton publicly backing his father's unnecessary behavior wouldn't be the best PR move from a player who's already overhated (not overrated).

Giannis was rightfully upset after the Bucks lost in the first round for the third year in a row. He addressed the situation and noted he and Haliburton were in a good place at the end of the presser.

Full answer from #Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo after @eric_nehm asked what happened after the game on the court:



"I believe like being humble in victory."



Giannis felt "disrespected" but added they have talked and "I think we're in a good place." pic.twitter.com/3a4orZzGk9 — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) April 30, 2025

There's nothing wrong with showing strong emotions, especially after the dagger Haliburton delivered. Just remember to always keep it respectful. Fans, parents, towel boys, announcers, players, everybody — respect the game.