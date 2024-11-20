Tyrese Maxey’s courageous leadership might just save the 76ers season
It's safe to say rthe sky is falling in Philadelphia for the 76ers. Thirteen games into the regular season, the Philadelphia 76ers have a disappointing 2-11 record after their fourth straight loss to the Miami Heat on Monday.
In response to the team's struggles, the Sixers guard held a team meeting to address the issues plaguing the squad. According to NBA Insider Sham Charania, Tyrese Maxey notably called out superstar center Joel Embiid during the meeting for being late to team activities.
Shams reported that Maxey and Embiid have always been close and have a history of holding each other accountable. However, the issues surrounding the team's poor start have brought lingering issues to the forefront.
"Tyrese loves Big Fella, but this is the elephant in the room," a person involved in the meeting told ESPN.
If Tyrese Maxey gets Joel Embiid back on track it could save the 76ers
There's no denying it; the 76ers have been very disappointing thus far in the season.
The team was heralded as a favorite to come out of the Eastern Conference after a strong offseason, which included bringing in Paul George. However, the injuries have battered the team and they've struggled to find a rhythm.
Maxey, George, and Embiid have all missed time throughout the season and Embiid is sitting out back-to-backs even when healthy to try and keep him fresh for the playoffs.
Speaking up is an excellent show of leadership for Maxey. His willingness to step up and address Embiid could give them a much-needed spark to get Embiid back on track and turn the season around. Embiid, when healthy, is still one of the league's most dominant players. Maxey is a budding star. George is still one of the best two-way wings in the league. There is plenty of complementary talent on this roster and if they can get healthy and start pulling in the same direction they can compete with anyone.