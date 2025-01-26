Tyrone Tracy Jr. makes it no secret which QB he wants the Giants to select
It might have been three or four years later than they should have made this decision, but the New York Giants finally moved on from Daniel Jones in the middle of the 2024 campaign. Drew Lock had one good game down the stretch of the season, and Tommy DeVito had a couple of solid showings in 2023, but neither of those guys profile as future starters for a winning team. Given that simple fact, Joe Schoen must look to bring in a quarterback this upcoming offseason.
The best way for Schoen to get an established quarterback would be through free agency or in a trade, but with Sam Darnold and Kirk Cousins likely being the best option on both fronts, the Giants ought to find their solution in the NFL Draft.
It is far from a slam dunk that the Giants will land one of the two clear-cut best quarterbacks in this class — Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders — given the fact that they currently hold the No. 3 overall pick, but there certainly is a path to New York getting to select its quarterback of the future.
If either the Tennessee Titans or Cleveland Browns pass on a quarterback, the Giants will be handed one at No. 3 overall. Plus, there's always the option of trading up (although Schoen almost certainly would prefer to avoid that).
Assuming the Giants want to select a quarterback in the first round, the only question is which quarterback of Ward or Sanders would they prefer? Saquon Barkley successor Tyrone Tracy Jr. gave his pick to Tyler Sullivan of the NY Post on Saturday.
"Who do I think? I mean, to be honest with you, I'm a fan of Cam Ward," Tracy told the New York Post. "I think that the passing and the running, I think that's where the league is shifting to. Just off of [head coach Brian Daboll], his offense. We have a whole bunch of QB runs. We have a whole bunch of situations where the QB has to run. Not saying other quarterbacks in the draft can't run. I just know Cam Ward is the best. Off of film and stuff like that."
Tracy is of the belief that the Giants should select Cam Ward if given the chance, citing his dual-threat ability as a major reason why. Sanders is an excellent pocket passer, but as Tracy notes, the NFL nowadays is shifting to favoring quarterbacks who can pass and run. Jayden Daniels, Josh Allen, and Jalen Hurts, three of the four remaining quarterbacks in the NFL playoffs, all have elite rushing ability, and Patrick Mahomes is an underrated runner as well. This isn't to say Ward will be like any of those three, but he did show an ability to both pass and run at a high level at the University of Miami.
While Tracy wasn't shy when it came to pointing out his favorite quarterback, he also was quick to point out that he'd be happy with either option.
"He's my favorite. This is opinionated. But at the same time, whoever they choose to pick -- obviously, my opinion holds zero weight. I do want to put that out there. My opinion holds zero weight."
At the end of the day, this will all come down to how the draft shakes out. Sure, the Giants could trade up to get their choice between one of the two quarterbacks, but do they really want to mortgage their future just to move up a couple of spots? Assuming they don't, the Giants might end up with one or neither of these quarterbacks on the board.
Hopefully, for Tracy's sake, the Giants can catch a rare break and end up with Ward.