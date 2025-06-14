U.S. Open Saturday tee times, broadcast schedule and notable missed cuts

Oakmont played so tough in the second round of the 2025 U.S. Open that golfers must've felt like they were out on the course for days. Of course, for some that was truer than others: Inclement weather blew through western Pennsylvania late Friday evening, suspending play with 15 players still on the course finishing up their rounds — including South African Thriston Lawrence, currently four shots back of leader Sam Burns with a par putt still to go on the 18th green.

That figures to create even more chaos on what was already shaping up to be a wild moving day. Burns is your 36-hole leader at three-under on the back of a second-round 65, one of the only low scores on a day where Oakmont bit back. But there are plenty of players still within striking distance, and even more weather figures to be on the way over the weekend.

The USGA has already announced that it will resume Round 2 at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturady morning. Once that round has been completed, those that made the cut will be paired off for Round 3, with first tee times beginning around 9 a.m. ET.

from the @USGA: Round 2 will resume at 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning following the suspension due to weather.



Round 3 will be played in groups of two off of No. 1. Tee times will run from approximately 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. https://t.co/jBRedguuSE — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) June 14, 2025

What will those pairings look like? Just who will make the cut? And when can we expect the third round to actually get underway? You've got questions, we've got answers.

U.S. Open Saturday tee times and pairings

Tee times for the third round of the U.S. Open are determined based on the final leaderboard after the second round. And since the second round hasn't quite wrapped up yet, that means we won't know what the pairings for moving day will be until after Round 2 concludes. Once the final putt drops Saturday morning, players who missed the cut will head home, while the survivors will be paired off with those who narrowly made the cut going off first and the leaders starting later in the afternoon.

Which big names missed the cut at the U.S. Open?

The cut line hasn't been officially locked in yet, but it's all but a certainty that it will land at +7 — Data Golf puts it at nearly a 100-percent probability. That means Rory McIlroy will be sticking around for the weekend after a late rally got him to +6. The same goes for Jordan Spieth (+5), Xander Schauffele (+6), Tony Finau (+6), Hideki Matsuyama (+7) and Patrick Reed (+7).

Unfortunately, not every big name was so lucky. Oakmont took a big bite out of some of the best players in the world, particularly on Friday, and some of them are already headed home. Ludvig Aberg, Patrick Cantlay, Phil Mickelson and Cam Smith are all in the group that fell just one stroke short at +8, while Bryson DeChambeau (+10), Dustin Johnson (+10), Joaquin Niemann (+10), Sepp Straka (+11), Justin Thomas (+12), Justin Rose (+14) and Shane Lowry (+17) all got early exits.

U.S. Open viewing schedule: Full coverage, TV info for Saturday

Here's everything to know about how to watch or stream the third round of the U.S. Open on Saturday.

2025 U.S. Open TV schedule

USA Network will handle early coverage on Saturday morning, picking up early in the third round at 10 a.m. ET. From there, coverage will move to NBC from noon to 8 p.m. ET.

Round 3 (Saturday, June 14): 10 a.m.-12 p.m. ET (USA); 12-8 p.m. ET (NBC)



If streaming is more your thing, worry not. Peacock carried exclusive late-round coverage on Thursday and Friday, and it will also carry Sky Sports' coverage of Rounds 3 and 4 on Saturday and Sunday in addition to featured groups. But if you don't have a subscription, you can stream on USOpen.com and the USGA app.

2025 U.S. Open streaming schedule

Round 3 (Saturday, June 14)

U.S. Open Round 3 Sky Sports Coverage: 12-8 p.m. ET (Peacock)

U.S. Open All-Access: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. ET (Peacock)

Featured Groups: TBD (Peacock, USOpen.com, USGA app)