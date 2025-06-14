When will the U.S. Open restart? Rain, weather delay updates at Oakmont

We knew entering the week that weather was going to be a big factor during the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont. Soft conditions led to lower scores than expected on Thursday, and Mother Nature stepped up her game on Friday: After more than an hour of rain toward the end of the second round, play was suspended at around 8:15 p.m. ET as electricity entered the area.

Round 2 play was suspended at 8:15 p.m. ET due to dangerous weather in the area. pic.twitter.com/kX6pdqA3Ql — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 14, 2025

The USGA was initially optimistic that it would be able to play through the passing rain. But as play dragged on, the weather only got worse, and thunderstorms eventually halted play. The good news is that things didn't get gnarly until the second round was almost complete, with only 15 golfers still on the course at the time of the suspension. But one of those players in particular, Thriston Lawrence, currently sits four shots back of the lead, and was just one putt away from finishing his round when the horn sounded.

Will Lawrence have a chance to head back out and finish things up on Friday, or will he have an awkward double-dip waiting for him on Saturday morning? It's always a massive bummer when a major sees play get suspended, and now fans are worried about when play will get back underway and how the rest of the weekend will be affected. So let's take a look at the projected restart time with another look at the forecasted weather as well.

When will the second round of the U.S. Open restart?

Unfortunately, given the late hour, it seems as though play will likely be suspended for the day and resume bright and early on Saturday morning. Peacock mentioned on its broadcast that they'd been told by USGA officials that it was looking unlikely that play would be able to resume, as there wouldn't be enough light left by the time the storm system had moved far enough away from Oakmont. But there's yet to be an official announcement, so stay tuned.

U.S. Open weather: Forecast for Plum, Pennsylvania

This is just a case of wrong place, wrong time. According to Accuweather, rain is expected to end in a matter of minutes as the tail end of this storm system moves east; the problem is that it'll be pushing 9 p.m. on the East Coast by then, and after waiting the requisite half an hour after lightning in the area, it'll simply be too dark to resume play even for a little while.

U.S. Open leaderboard at time of play suspension

Here's a quick look at where things stand on Friday at the U.S. Open on the leaderboard when play was suspended.

Player Total score Second-round score Sam Burns -3 65 J.J. Spaun -2 72 Viktor Hovland -1 68 Adam Scott E 71 Benjamin Griffin E 70 Thriston Lawrence +1 +4 (17) Victor Perez +1 70 Si Woo Kim +2 74 Thomas Detry +2 73 Russell Henley +2 72 Brooks Koepka +2 74

Lawrence is one putt away from wrapping up his round, and the rest of the leaders were already off the course by the time the weather got really bad. Sam Burns was the story of the day, taking advantage of the morning conditions to fire a five-under 65 that has him ahead by one stroke over 18-hole leader J.J. Spaun.