U.S. Open ticket policy: Will golf fans get a refund if play is suspended?

The 2025 U.S. Open suspended play in the fourth round on Sunday due to inclement weather. Heavy rains left the course waterlogged and led to golfers taking shelter as they wait out the weather. This is the second weather delay of the tournament.

Play suspended at the US Open. pic.twitter.com/wtdifQ1Px8 — Golf Monthly (@GolfMonthly) June 15, 2025

So, what happens now? Depending on the severity of the weather, play will either resume later today or Monday morning. AccuWeather shows a flash flood warning in the Oakmont area through 6:30 PM local time. It is a warm, muggy sort of day, and Oakmont is experiencing thunderstorms, which means play cannot continue until lightning clears up.

What does the rain delay mean for U.S. Open fans in attendance on Sunday?

The USGA announced that ticket refunds will be available for fans who don't want to brave the elements following Sunday's thunderstorm, per the Palm Beach Post. If the final round gets pushed back to Monday, there's an 80 percent chance of rain, which means the U.S. Open's weather problems could continue.

How does the U.S. Open leaderboard shape up with final round delayed?

Play was stopped on Sunday just before the final pairings hit the back nine. It has been a rough day for all parties, especially those atop the leaderboard. Sam Burns, a largely unproven 28-year-old, remains in sole possession of first place at -2. He began Sunday at -4. Right behind him is longtime golf star and former Masters champ Adam Scott at -1. He, too, as shot a couple strokes over par as of Sunday's delay, working in the same pairing as Burns.

The top 10 in the U.S. Open at the delay: pic.twitter.com/0suduZfAe6 — Illinois Golfer (@IllinoisGolfer) June 15, 2025

Tyler Hatton has ascended into third place by virtue of just not messing up. He's at even par on Sunday and +1 for the tournament, which has vaulted him out of sixth place and into a tight race to the top.

J.J. Spaun began Sunday at -3, tied with Adam Scott for second place. He has shot an abysmal +5 through the first half of round four, however, dropping him to +2 and fifth place, where he is tied with Carlos Ortiz, who is +2 on Sunday.

Viktor Hovland — +2 on Sunday and now +1 for the tournament — is tied with Hatton in third place, still well within striking distance if Burns and Scott botch the back nine. We have seen plenty of shocking outcomes late in the U.S. Open procession before, so that is not something we can discount.