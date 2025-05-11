Umpire gaffe has A’s fans howling and John Fisher seeing red

Nobody disliked the Oakland Athletics more than John Fisher. Yes, he owned the franchise, but he, very clearly, wanted no part of the team being in Oakland. Given that information, Oakland fans can only laugh at this hilarious umpire mistake.

"Oakland is challenging that call" 😬 pic.twitter.com/3w8VZQoJAE — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 11, 2025

He said, "Oakland is challenging the call," ahead of a replay review. If this were said last year, this would be a non-story. The A's, however, play their home games in Sacramento now, not Oakland. They, as long as Fisher is owner, will never go back to that city.

A's fans love that Oakland was roped into this, and Fisher, if he's even watching the game and paying enough attention, is likely beside himself right now.

MLB can't forget about Oakland no matter how badly John Fisher wants the league to

This mistake has been made all season long, not just by umpires. I've heard TV announcers make the same blunder, and it's hard to blame them. The A's were in Oakland for 56 years. They won four World Series titles in that city. The Coliseum was one of the most iconic venues in sports for decades. It still doesn't quite feel real that the A's are no longer in Oakland.

The A's might play their home games in Sacramento, but for now, they don't really have a home. They're the only team in professional sports without a city name ahead of the actual team name. Fisher hopes they'll move to Las Vegas eventually, but it's hard to be fully convinced it'll happen until it actually does.

It remains a shame that Oakland fans are in this position. They did stop showing up to games, but that was due in large part to the lackluster product the organization was trotting out regularly. The lackluster product has everything to do with Fisher's reluctance to spend any money. Had the A's had the team they have now, there's no doubt that fans would be showing up to games. This current team is fun and improving.

The bottom line, here, is that until the A's have a permanent home, Oakland will always be in the back of everyone's mind, no matter how much John Fisher wishes that wasn't the case.