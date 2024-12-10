Bill Belichick asks UNC to put money where its mouth is with latest coaching update
By Austen Bundy
Bill Belichick is reportedly on track to become the next head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels, per multiple reports.
It would be an unusual career development for the NFL legend, who won eight Super Bowls as a head coach or an assistant and has no experience at the college level whatsoever.
North Carolina relieved essentially Belichick's parallel in the college world in Mack Brown after his final game Nov. 30, kicking off the search for a new sideline boss.
But that search has seemingly landed them a white whale of a coach in a land-locked lake down at Chapel Hill, especially with the demands Belichick is reportedly making before officially being named to the job.
Bill Belichick still waiting on UNC to agree to his stipulations over head coaching gig
Per The Guardian's Ollie Connelly, Belichick reportedly loves this job and genuinely wants to accept it in an effort to build his own NFL-like staff and infrastructure. In addition to that, he wants the school to guarantee that his son, Stephen, will be "head coach in waiting" during his tenure.
UNC have not yet made a decision on his "organizational bible", the reportedly 400-page list of demands that must be agreed to in order for Belichick to formally accept the job.
If the Tar Heels are serious about bringing him in to lead the program, this will be the first major hurdle and certainly not the last. This won't be handing Belichick the reins to the team but essentially total control of all things football-related at the university.
There is seemingly still a sour taste in the mouth of the sport when it comes to a former NFL coach with no college experience coming in to transform a program. Arizona State has only just emerged from its poor experience with former head coach Herm Edwards, who tried to build his own NFL-like organization and "pipeline" with Antonio Pierce and Marvin Lewis.
The Belichick experiment will be an interesting one, especially with the evolving world of NIL and revenue sharing barreling toward the sport over the next year.