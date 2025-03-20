Underrated free agent could give Yankees some Carlos Carrasco insurance after Gerrit Cole injury

Since the start of spring training, the New York Yankees have been hit with blow after blow of bad news. As it stands today, an endless list of injuries is on pace to effectively derail what was looking like another season atop the American League.

While the cruel spring season had already delivered enough punishment to the beleaguered Yankees, Opening Day just couldn’t come fast enough before Gerrit Cole’s season was finished. The Yankee ace underwent Tommy John surgery earlier this month in what might prove to be the team’s undoing. The Yankees will head into the season without Cole or reigning AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil in the starting rotation. It seems like journeyman Carlos Carrasco has the inside track to the No. 5 starter spot, with promising young righty Will Warren and Allan Winans providing depth in the Minors.

In a turn of events that only exacerbates New York’s growing problems, it seems Brian Cashman is not interested in any pitchers currently on the open market. But while dirges currently set the mood across the Bronx, there is one name Cashman might be overlooking that could inspire some hope. And to satisfy the Yankee GM’s strictest requirement, this free agent arm will come cheap.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Spencer Turnbull could be the solution to the Yankees’ pitching woes

Former Tigers starter Spencer Turnbull represents a classic buy-low candidate. The 32-year-old righty has only topped 56.2 innings pitched in a single season once throwing 148.1 in 2019. Persistent injuries have kept Turnbull from taking the mound on a consistent or even semi-consistent basis every season since.

The Philadelphia Phillies, who took a chance on him last year, tried to offset his injury-prone nature by turning him into a hybrid starter-reliever, giving him some much-needed rest from the strenuous task of pitching every five days. But even this didn’t work: Turnbull finished the 2024 season only throwing 54.1 innings on the year.

However, in that short time, Turnbull’s results were great; pitching to a career-low 2.65 ERA with 58 strikeouts. His breaking ball offerings are among the best in the game, though his fastball remains a real weakness.

Coming off a failed one-year, $2 million stint in Philadelphia, Turnbull is currently sitting in the bargain bin. With his upside and low price tag, he makes a compelling low-risk, high-reward proposition. If he can stay healthy, his arm might be pivotal to the Yankees down the stretch.