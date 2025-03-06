Projected Yankees Opening Day lineup, rotation and roster: A look inside the position battles

Prior to the first day of Spring Training, analysts and commentators raved about the New York Yankees being stronger than last season. These presumptions may still be true, but with the litany of injuries the Yankees have suffered, it appears they may fall short of this lofty mark during the first part of the season.

Giancarlo Stanton, who is a massive source of power in the Yankees’ lineup, has no timetable for return. Luis Gil, the Yankees’ standout Rookie of Year winner last season, will not throw for at least six weeks. DJ LeMahieu, who appeared to be the top contender to take over at third base, has gone down with a calf injury, and like Stanton, has no timetable for return.

Meanwhile, the bullpen also looks somewhat light with injuries to Scott Effross, Jonathan Loaisiga, Clayton Beeter, Jake Cousins and JT Brubaker, who the Yankees traded for last season as starting depth but is yet to make his Yankee debut due to injuries.

A few of these arms are expected to possibly return in March, but given they haven’t had time to ramp up in Spring Training, they’ll likely need to work things out in the minors. So, we’ll assume they won’t be ready for Opening Day. With that said, what will the Yankees’ roster look like? Let’s take a deep dive into the Yankees’ possibilities.

New York Yankees projected Opening Day lineup

Batting Order Player Positon 1 Jasson Dominguez LF 2 Aaron Judge RF 3 Cody Bellinger CF 4 Paul Goldschmidt 1B 5 Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 6 Anthony Volpe SS 7 Austin Wells C 8 Everson Pereira DH 9 Oswaldo Cabrera 3B

In the heat of the third base battle, it’s a tossup between utility player Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza. Right now, Cabrera is slightly outperforming Peraza in on-base percentage and home runs. The facts that he is a switch-hitter and has more experience also aid his case but this fight is nowhere near settled.

In any case, Peraza is destined to make the Opening Day roster as he is out of options. If he doesn’t, he will need to be DFA’d; and designating a former top prospect for assignment is never easy. Cabrera, if he doesn’t land the third base role, will return to his spot on the bench as a utility INF/OF.

As for the real name in question here, Everson Pereira has made a solid case for promotion. Pereira has flashed plus power and an ability to hit for average in the minors. He struggled during his first stint in majors two years ago, but has done quite well this spring. It would be unthinkable to leave him off the roster with the way he is performing.

Pereira will likely be Stanton’s replacement platooning with Ben Rice (who we'll get to in a bit), but would likely also in play left field giving Jasson Dominguez some time as the DH while he is figuring out his position. Dominguez, despite his defensive struggles, is almost assured of a spot in the lineup given his monster potential.

Yankees Opening Day rotation

Rotation order Player 1 RHP Gerrit Cole 2 LHP Max Fried 3 RHP Clarke Schmidt 4 LHP Carlos Rodon 5 RHP Marcus Stroman

To start, let’s go over one honorable mention. The Yankees top spring training standout that is likely to be kept in the minors for now is RHP Will Warren (Yankees’ no. 5 prospect). Warren struggled all of last year but has been electric this spring. He will likely start the year at Triple-A to manipulate his service time but we should expect to see him in the majors again sometime soon.

With Gil injured, Marcus Stroman will undoubtedly take the fifth rotation spot that was otherwise in limbo for the veteran righty. But even with question marks clouding the latter part of the rotation, the stabilizing force of the Yankees top two: Gerrit Cole and Max Fried, are sure to keep the team afloat in uncertain times.

Yankees Opening Day bench

1B/C/DH Ben Rice

INF Oswald Peraza

1B/OF/DH Dominic Smith

OF Trent Grisham

Since we've already covered Peraza, we'll skip to the true name in question. That would be Dominic Smith. Even though he hasn’t played the outfield in a major league game since 2021, manager Aaron Boone has insisted that Smith will in the mix as an outfielder. Smith has struggled mightily in recent seasons but has shown definite signs of life in spring training. This gives him a decent chance of making the roster.



Among other names that don't quite rise to occasion just yet, there is Alex Jackson, who the Yankees acquired as catching depth from the Reds. Jackson will likely be left off the roster in favor of Ben Rice (who I unfairly omitted in a previous piece about Giancarlo Stanton replacements; apologies to Ben Rice). Rice is a bit more versatile and can serve as a backup catcher, backup first baseman, and a replacement DH. His left-handed bat might pair perfectly as a platoon mate for the righty Pereira, which I eluded to before.

Jorbit Vivas and Braden Shewmake, two contenders for the open third base spot, are also unlikely to find roster spots this season. The Yankees' number 21 prospect, Vivas, recently made his return from injury. While he holds promise as a hitter, his defense leaves much to be desired. Shewmake, on the other hand, has performed poorly this spring and will likely need to prove himself in the minors if he is to be promoted.

Yankees Opening Day bullpen

RHP Devin Williams

RHP Luke Weaver

RHP Mark Leiter Jr.

LHP Tim Hill

RHP Fernando Cruz

LHP Brent Headrick

RHP Ian Hamilton

RHP Yerry De Los Santos

The three new bullpen names to focus on this season are Brent Headrick, Fernando Cruz and Yerry De Los Santos; each of whom has experience in the majors as relievers. Headrick was acquired from the Twins this offseason. And while the Twins seldom used him, he is looking like a strikeout machine this spring, striking out 10 batters in 5.2 innings. Cruz hasn’t had much success this spring or in the majors, but his splitter is nasty enough to give him the benefit of the doubt.

And last but not least, Yerry De Los Santos, who was acquired from the Pirates, is flashing some pitching brilliance in the few outings he has seen. It wouldn’t be a surprise for him to make the cut on Opening Day. The name here in question is Ian Hamilton. Hamilton was activated from the IL in February but is yet to make his spring training debut. He may need some time in the minors to readjust.

For those that aren't likely to make the cut, Tyler Matzek, Allan Winans and of course, Carlos Carrasco round out the remaining immediate pitching depth in the minors. Of the three, Matzek likely has the best chance of promotion. Carrasco could be an option as a starter, but will need to wait his turn behind Warren if other starters fail to hold their spots.