Who will replace Giancarlo Stanton: a look at the Yankees’ internal DH options

Another year, another injury. For Giancarlo Stanton, this is nothing new. The former MVP has battled injuries every year since 2019. The dreaded New York Yankees slugger is known to miss extensive periods of time and this occasion is no exception. While early reports suggest Stanton has tendinitis in both his elbows, newer reports cloud his condition in mystery.

Stanton traveled from Tampa back to New York for reasons described as “personal” and “medical testing.” Neither of these descriptions provide reassurance or clarification. At the moment, we don’t know if these tests have anything to do with Stanton’s elbows.

By all indications, it seems Stanton will likely be out for a while. As one of the Yankees’ key bats, this is obviously a large blow for the team. But the question that now faces the Yankees is: who will replace him?

The answer here isn’t anything definite. If Stanton is to miss the entire season (one would hope this is not the case), the Yankees might explore a trade for another reliable bat; one with just a year left on his contract. But in the meantime, the Yanks will likely delve into their farm and roster depth. Let’s give a few internal DH candidates a much-needed look.

Reviewing potential Giancarlo Stanton replacements

To start, there is the chance that the Yankees decide to expand their third base search to the DH role. Any combination of DJ LeMahieu, Oswald Peraza or Oswaldo Cabrera could fit both positions with a third player on the bench as roster depth. But given the DH spot requires a more productive bat, this opens the possibility to a vast array of minor league Yankees.

The first name that jumps out is Yankees’ number two prospect Spencer Jones. Jones could hypothetically take left field from Jasson Dominguez who has struggled at the position placing the Martian in the DH slot. But this is unlikely for a number of reasons.

Jones, while it seems his new batting stance is paying off, will still need to prove himself on the Triple-A level where he is yet to play a game. In 482 Double-A at-bats last season, Jones struck out 200 times setting the minor league record in that stat. Even if he can reach his superstar potential this year, he will likely be held in the minors until next season to manipulate his service time as a Yankee. Jones is 1-2 with a home run this spring.

Recent rumors suggest the DH spot might fall to Dominic Smith. Smith, who was acquired from the Reds in January, slashed .233/.313/.378/.691 with six home runs in 275 at-bats with the Red Sox and Reds last season. Smith does not represent an ideal replacement for a slugger like Stanton as he has been a below-average hitter for the past four years, but the Yankees’ depth is fairly shallow making the decision tricky. He is 0-3 this spring.

One of the Yankees’ most intriguing options is Brennen Davis. Davis was acquired from the Cubs in December and was their top prospect in 2022. In the minors, he has flashed some serious potential as a power hitter. Unfortunately, an endless series of injuries prevented him from reaching his full potential. If he can stay healthy and produce as scouts once thought he could, Davis might finally get his first shot in the big leagues, but his chances of making the Opening day roster are not good.

Another name of interest is Tyler Hardman, who is known for overwhelming power. In 2022, Hardman mashed 26 home runs through just 283 at-bats during a stint in Double-A. Unfortunately, Hardman’s performance suffered in 2024 after coming back from both Tommy John surgery and a fractured hand. Like Jones, Hardman is yet to play a game in Triple-A. With this in mind, his chances of making the roster on Opening Day are very low. But if he can prove himself in the minors, and should the Yankees’ other options struggle to hold Stanton’s position, it is possible that Hardman could get the call later this year. Hardman is 0-1 this spring.

Of the other names on this list, the most logical solution is the Yankees’ number 10 prospect Everson Pereira. Pereira was called up in 2023, but failed to produce on the Major-League level. Throughout his career in the minors, Pereira has shown a tendency to hit for both power and high batting averages making him a solid all-around hitter. An injury last season hampered his production and might have cost him a second chance in the majors. However, if he can establish himself as a solid option this spring, he will likely crack the Opening Day roster. Pereira is 1-3 in Spring Training.