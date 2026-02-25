Unrivaled playoffs picks and predictions: Kelsey Plum, Phantom BC going in red-hot

Each Unrivaled club will play its last regular-season game this upcoming Friday. Which means it is almost time for the playoffs, and with all six spots spoken for, the fans and teams couldn't be more excited to get things started.

Vinyl BC claimed the sixth and final playoff spot with their victory over the Lunar Owls on Monday night, joining the Phantom, Mist, Laces, Breeze, and Rose as championship hopefuls. The final games of the regular-season don't have many implications aside from final seeding. There's a chance seeding remains the same as it stands right now.

One thing we know for certain is that the Unrivaled semifinal games will be played in Brooklyn at Barclays Center. The energy is suspected to be only more electric than when the league visited Philadelphia earlier this season. We also know Phantom BC will be one of the top two seeds, meaning we will be seeing them at the semifinals in Brooklyn. But where could the rest of the bracket fall?

First Round (Saturday, Feb. 28)

No. 3 Laces BC vs. No. 6 Vinyl BC

These two clubs split their regular season series, so this could be an entertaining one. The Laces started February off on a strong 3-0 start, but have lost their 2 most recent games. Vinyl had lost three in a row before beating the Lunar Owls to clinch the final playoff spot. Both clubs are looking to get hot for the playoffs.

With that being said, I have the Laces winning this matchup. I believe the trio of Alyssa Thomas, Brittney Sykes and Jackie Young have enough experience to know what it takes to win in high stakes situations. Jordin Canada also had her biggest game of the season last time the Laces faced the Vinyl, scoring 14 points off the bench. If the Laces can find ways to slow down the Vinyl's bigs, mostly Rae Burrell, they can pull this one off.

No. 5 Breeze BC vs. No. 6 Rose BC

If this does end up being the first-round match-up, it will be incredibly entertaining. The Breeze have had a tough ending to their season, losing three of their last four games. But Rose is in a similar boat, with the added loss to Breeze BC, 81-56, in early February. Although that could be the exact motivation Rose BC needs.

I have Rose BC winning this matchup — but could absolutely be eating my words, this is a tough one to predict. Paige Bueckers and the young Breeze squad will come into this one hungry for a playoff victory. Rose has to contain them early. The reason I have Rose BC coming out on top has a lot to do with Angel Reese's return. She will only be getting more playing time during the playoffs, and we've already seen so much promise, along with a dominant attitude. You can tell she wants to win; in fact, you get that energy from the whole team. I also think Chelsea Gray might be too hot in a playoff environment to let the Breeze by without a fight.

Semifinals (Monday, Mar. 2)

No. 1 Phantom BC vs No. 5 Rose

This is another incredibly difficult matchup to predict. Phantom and Rose will play their final game of the regular-season against one another — this could give the losing club an edge in this potential semifinal matchup. Both clubs have top MVP contenders. The Rose have Chelsea Gray, who has not slowed down at all this season. And the Phantom have Kelsey Plum, who has been on a heater recently.

I believe Phantom will pull out the victory in this one. Being in Brooklyn could play a major role as Natasha Cloud plays for the New York Liberty in the WNBA. The crowd will be on her side. Then again, Chelsea Gray and the Rose have been through the Unrivaled playoffs on their way to a championship before, and we know they want to get there again. Phantom BC is just too hot right now, and I'm not sure Rose BC will be able to cool them down enough.

No. 2 Mist BC vs. No. 3 Laces

Again, being in New York will play a major role in this potential matchup. Expect Breanna Stewart to be on another level. Although the Mist-Laces matchups in the regular season ended in a split-series, both teams had victories with a 7-point margin or less. This could be the best game of the playoffs.

I have the Mist winning this one, though. Stewie has been on fire in Miami. I can't imagine what type of energy she will bring to her home crowd. That, mixed with Allisha Gray's bucket-getting recently, will be hard for the Laces to beat. Gray just put up a 37-point performance against the Lunar Owls, followed by a 27-point performance against the Breeze. She's in pure playoff form.

Unrivaled Championship (Wednesday, Mar. 4)

No. 1 Phantom vs. No. 2 Mist

This predicted championship matchup might be the safest, but I also think it is the most likely. Phantom BC has one of the best duos at Unrivaled with Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Plum. On the other hand, the Mist have one of the best shooting guards in Allisha Gray, with an elite big, Breanna Stewart. Arike Ogunbowale has also put up some great numbers for the Mist this season, including a 29-point performance earlier this month where she made 5 threes.

While I believe this matchup will be close if it happens, I also think Phantom has the upper hand. My prediction is Phantom BC winning the whole thing. Four of their five active players are averaging 10+ points per game. Their team chemistry only seems to be getting better as the season goes on, and it's become apparent in their on-court play. The squad has won its last six matchups. It will be difficult for anyone to be able to slow down Plum and Boston, and keep Tiffany Hayes from showing out as well.