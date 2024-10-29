Updated Carolina Panthers 2025 NFL Draft picks after Diontae Johnson trade
By Lior Lampert
Diontae Johnson is headed back to the AFC North. Only this time, he'll be representing the Baltimore Ravens -- not the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Baltimore acquired Johnson from the Carolina Panthers only days before the NFL's Nov. 5 trade deadline. He becomes the fourth high-profile veteran wide receiver to change locations in two weeks. Interestingly enough, they've all been dealt to AFC squads.
The Ravens barely gave up anything for Johnson. They reportedly swapped late-round 2025 draft selections, with Baltimore sending a fifth-round pick in exchange for a sixth-rounder and the one-time Pro Bowler. Frankly, it's shocking that Carolina settled for such a lowly offer and also hard to believe there wasn't a higher bidder. Nevertheless, the Panthers replenished their haul of assets, albeit to minimal degrees.
With that in mind, here's a look at Carolina's updated war chest of draft capital for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Updated Carolina Panthers 2025 NFL Draft picks after Diontae Johnson trade
Round
Team
1
Own
2
LAR
3
Own
4
Own
5
Own
5
NYG
5
BAL
7
ARI or CAR (Lower of the two)
7
KC
Carolina retrieved a 2025 second-round selection from the Los Angeles Rams after sending theirs to the Chicago Bears in the historically lopsided Bryce Young trade. So, no harm, no foul. Right? (Kidding; the Panthers and their fans would presumably go to great lengths to do that deal over).
Moreover, the Panthers netted a fifth-rounder from the New York Giants as part of their blockbuster transaction involving star edge rusher Brian Burns. With the addition of Baltimore's pick, they suddenly have another Day 3 choice to work with.
Meanwhile, the Panthers hold the Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 seventh-rounder as part of a pick swap, involving wide receiver/special teamer Ihmir Smith-Marsette. Ultimately, they will get the lower one between their selection and the Arizona Cardinals, with the two-time defending Super Bowl champions fetching the higher choice.
Re-routing Johnson felt like a move the Panthers needed to make. But in hindsight, it did little to help their long-term prospects, barring them finding the second coming of Tom Brady with their new pick. Nonetheless, given the state of the franchise, it doesn't hurt to have as many bites at the apple as possible come draft time.