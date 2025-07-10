Updated Men's Wimbledon bracket: Djokovic, Sinner and the last American hope

The semifinal stage at the All England Lawn Tennis Club is set. After several early upsets, the final four of the 2025 men's Wimbledon draw panned out as expected.

Two-time reigning Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz is eyeing his second major title of the season, as is World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. Novak Djokovic has lifted the trophy seven times at The Championships but hasn't done so since 2022. Moreover, Taylor Fritz is carrying the weight of an entire nation on his back.

Will Alcaraz defend his crown? Djokovic has reached the last six finals at The Championships; can he make it seven in a row? Can Sinner prove himself on grass? How will Fritz handle the pressure? These are all questions we'll get answers to soon as these tennis stars prepare to battle to be the last one standing.

Updated 2025 Wimbledon Bracket: Matches set for semifinal

Taylor Fritz [5] vs. Carlos Alcaraz [2]

Novak Djokovic [6] vs. Jannik Sinner [1]

Taylor Fritz fends off Karen Khachanov to make American history at Wimbledon

Fritz became the first American man to reach this stage of Wimbledon since John Isner accomplished the feat in 2018 by beating Karen Khachanov. In other words, this has been a long time coming for the red, white and blue. Yet, the wait only makes this moment sweeter for a country starving for a male to restore Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras' legacy.

After boat racing to a two-set-to-none lead, Fritz tightened up, giving Khachanov life. The Russian took advantage of the opportunity to claim the third frame in 29 minutes and make things interesting in the fourth.

Khachanov broke Fritz's serve to begin the fourth set, but the California native bounced back quickly to regain control and escape in a tiebreak. An American hasn't won a Grand Slam in over two decades, but it's within the range of outcomes at this year's Championships. Taking down one of Alcaraz or Sinner, let alone (possibly) both, won't be easy, setting up a potentially iconic underdog story.

Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz cruise into next round with dominant performances

Aside from an anticlimactic first-set tiebreak, Sinner had no problem disposing of Ben Shelton. Alcaraz's quarterfinal drubbing of the last British player in the men's or women's singles brackets, Cameron Norrie. The top two-ranked gentlemen each prevailed handily in straight sets.

Alcaraz may not have even broken a sweat in his 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 victory over Norrie. He only needed an hour and 41 minutes to get the job done, dominating at the net and on serve. The latter stood no chance, which became clear quite early in the contest.

Sinner, like Alcaraz, came out razor-sharp against his opponent, tallying only one unforced error in the opening set versus Shelton. Despite entering the match with elbow concerns, the Italian looked no worse for wear, somehow improving his serve and forehand numbers while physically hampered. It's a testament to his mental fortitude and why he's atop the ATP hierarchy.

At this rate, Sinner and Alcaraz could be on a collision course to meet in a final for the fourth straight time. They squared off most recently at the French Open in June and gave us an all-time classic. An encore only a month later feels fitting, unless Djokovic or Fritz has something to say about it.