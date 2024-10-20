Updated MLB Playoff Bracket: Who should the Yankees want to play in the World Series?
Juan Soto is proving just how much he’s going to be worth this offseason. But before he starts worrying about how many zeros are going to be on that contract he signs this winter, he’ll get to play for a World Series.
Soto crushed a 3-run home run in the top of the 10th inning, sealing a 5-2 win and 4-1 series win over the Cleveland Guardians. It was the New York Yankees’ first American League championship since 2009.
With the win, who will the Bronx Bombers face in the World Series? Well we’ll have to wait on that as the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets. Game 6 in the NLCS is Sunday with the Dodgers holding a 3-2 lead.
Here’s the updated bracket and schedule for the World Series.
Updated MLB Playoff Bracket
And then there were three...
- World Series: Yankees vs. Mets/Dodgers
World Series schedule
- Game 1: Friday, Oct. 25
- Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Game 3: Monday, Oct. 28
- Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 29
- Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 30 (If necessary)
- Game 6: Friday, Nov. 1 (If necessary)
- Game 7: Saturday, No. 2 (If necessary)
Who should the Yankees want to play in the World Series?
At this point in the year, there’s no good answer here. The Dodgers have a deep enough bullpen to challenge the Yankees hitters throughout the series. This season, the Dodgers won the series 2-1. It would be a game of which team has the timely hits.
Oh what a Subway Series would look like for a championship. That would certainly be poetic. But if the Mets manage to rattled off three straight wins to come from a 3-1 deficit to win the National League, that’s a team you don’t want to face. The Mets have some big hitters and they’ve shown they can run the score up if necessary.
If I’m the Yankees, I’d take my chances with the Dodgers. As good as they are and as good as their bullpen is, the Yankees hitters would be the difference. Either matchup would be good, but the Dodgers might be better than the Mets.