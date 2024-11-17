Updated NFC Playoff Picture: Packers survive Bears, Rams beat Patriots in Week 11
By Scott Rogust
Week 11 of the season arrived this past Thursday, which featured a matchup for first place in the NFC East. The Philadelphia Eagles, led by running back Saquon Barkley, defeated the Washington Commanders 26-18. With that, they were 8-2 on the year, in the driver's seat to win the division.
In the early slate on Sunday, there were plenty of games featuring playoff contenders in the NFC.
The Chicago Bears were looking to keep their playoff hopes alive, hoping that removing Shane Waldron as offensive coordinator would help against the Green Bay Packers. In fact, the Bears fought tooth and nail against the Packers, and had a chance to win the game. However, Cairo Santos' game-winning field goal was blocked, and Chicago lost 20-19. For the Packers, they now improve to 7-3 and continue to keep pace with the first-place Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North.
One team that was on the outside looking in in the playoff picture were the Los Angeles Rams. They got off to a slow start, due in part to the variety of injuries on offense, including Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. However, the team has gotten healthier, and they are winning games. On Sunday, the Rams defeated the New England Patriots 28-22 to improve to 5-5 on the year and inching that much closer to the final Wild card berth.
In other matchups with notable NFC teams, the Lions continued their stranglehold for the No. 1 seed in the conference after blowing out the Jacksonville Jaguars 52-6. The Vikings, meanwhile, improved to 8-2 after defeating the Tennessee Titans 23-13.
So, what does the NFC playoff picture look like after Week 11?
Updated NFC playoff picture after Week 11: Packers crush the Bears' souls, Rams reach .500
Seed
Team
Record
No. 1
Detroit Lions
9-1
No. 2
Philadelphia Eagles
8-2
No. 3
Atlanta Falcons
6-4
No. 4
Arizona Cardinals
6-4
No. 5
Minnesota Vikings
8-2
No. 6
Green Bay Packers
7-3
No. 7
Washington Commanders
7-4
The Lions still hold the top seed in the NFC after their decisive win over the Jaguars. However, the Eagles aren't far behind them with an 8-2 record. Not to mention, the Vikings are just one game back of them in the division.
The Atlanta Falcons are on the road taking on the Denver Broncos, but hold a rather decent lead in the NFC South.
The Arizona Cardinals are on a bye week, but hold the No. 4 seed as the first place holder in the NFC West. Their lead is far from safe with the San Francisco 49ers and Rams both looming not far behind them.
NFC Wild Card standings after Week 11: Rams still in the hunt, 49ers loom
Seed
Team
Record
No. 5
Minnesota Vikings
8-2
No. 6
Green Bay Packers
7-3
No. 7
Washington Commanders
7-4
—
San Francisco 49ers
5-4
—
Los Angeles Rams
5-5
—
Seattle Seahawks
4-5
—
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4-6
The Vikings, Packers, and Commanders each hold the top Wild Card spots in the NFC. As of this writing, there is a sizable gap over those on the outside looking in.
The San Francisco 49ers can decrease their deficit with a win over the Seattle Seahawks. As for the Rams, they will still be two wins back for the last playoff spot. So, they will need to continue picking up wins to stand a chance.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the bye, and from the looks of it, they will likely only make the playoffs if they were to win the NFC South over the Falcons.