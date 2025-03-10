Updated Rams offensive depth chart after Los Angeles lands Davante Adams

The Los Angeles Rams have signed wide receiver Davante Adams to a two-year, $46 million contract with $26 million guaranteed, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday.

Adams emerged as one of the league’s premier wide receivers during his eight years with the Green Bay Packers. With growing uncertainty surrounding Aaron Rodgers’ future in Green Bay, Adams decided to search for a new home. So far, he hasn’t been able to find a stable environment. After spending the first eight years of his career in Green Bay, the three-time All-Pro is now on his fourth team in five years.

The New York Jets released Adams last week due to his untenable $38.3 million salary cap hit, which they inherited when they acquired him in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders last October. After the Jets finished with an abysmal 5-12 record in 2024, the new regime in New York decided to part ways with Rodgers, who was largely responsible for bringing Adams to the Meadowlands.

But now, Adams will have an opportunity to play for the most stable environment he’s had since leaving Green Bay. Los Angeles has been an annual postseason contender under head coach Sean McVay and veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, and with Adams in tow, they figure to be among the NFC's best once again.

Here’s a look at the Rams’ updated wide receiver depth chart after signing Adams.

Rams wide receiver depth chart after signing Davante Adams

Position Player Perimeter Puka Nacua Perimeter Davante Adams Slot Cooper Kupp Backup Tutu Atwell Backup Jordan Whittington Backup Xavier Smith

Although wide receiver Cooper Kupp is still on the roster, the Rams informed the 31-year-old that they would be seeking to trade him this offseason.

Four years ago, Kupp paced the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16), then capped off the triple-crown campaign with a Super Bowl MVP trophy. His three seasons since then have been interrupted by injuries, and he struggled to return to form in 2024. Kupp still has two years remaining on his deal, but the emergence of Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua made the veteran expendable. In 2025, Adams will fill in as Kupp’s replacement.

Adams is likely nearing the final chapter of his career. Although the 32-year-old was still productive in 2024, he wasn’t nearly as dominant as he once was. The poor offensive talent around him may be to blame for that, but he won’t have that problem in Los Angeles.

Stafford is the most talented quarterback that Adams will have played with since his time with Rodgers in Green Bay, and he’ll still have plenty of supporting talent around him. Along with Nacua, the Rams have a dominant presence on the ground with running back Kyren Williams.