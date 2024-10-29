Updated Ravens WR depth chart after Diontae Johnson trade
The Baltimore Ravens are doing whatever they can to make sure Lamar Jackson has everything he needs to finally get over the Super Bowl hump. Fresh off a frustrating loss to the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore has made a trade, acquiring wideout Diontae Johnson and a 2025 sixth-round pick from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for their own fifth-round selection — a modest pick swap for a productive starting receiver.
The Ravens still have holes to fill as they look to keep pace with the Kansas City Chiefs atop the AFC and overtake the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North, particularly in a secondary that just got torched by Jameis Winston. But you can never have enough weapons in today's NFL, and after watching Jackson fizzle out in the playoffs year after year, you can't blame Baltimore for deciding to add a more vetera presence to its wide receiver room. Here's how the team's depth chart shakes out with the addition of Johnson.
Baltimore Ravens WR depth chart after Diontae Johnson trade
With Zay Flowers as the X receiver and Rashod Bateman stretching the field as a vertical threat, Johnson gives the Ravens something they didn't previously have: a slot option who can work the middle of the field and give Jackson an outlet for easy completions. The trio of Flowers, Johnson and Bateman would seem to fit together like a glove, and also gives Baltimore a bit of insurance in case of injury — there wasn't a ton of depth behind the top two, and things would've gotten perilously thin if Flowers or Bateman had gone down.
Rank
Name
WR1
Zay Flowers
WR2
Diontae Johnson
WR3
Rashod Bateman
WR4
Nelson Agholor
WR5
Tylan Wallace
WR6
Devontez Walker
Add in tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely on top of Derrick Henry and Justice Hill, and suddenly you've got a skill position group that has as much talent as just about anyone else in the conference. (Especially given the injuries to Stefon Diggs and Nico Collins in Houston.) It's going to take a little while for Johnson to build chemistry with Jackson and get up to speed with OC Todd Monken's scheme, but he should take a load off the team's other receivers and help prevent some of the cold stretches that have plagued this team in the past.
Considering how little they gave up to get him, this is a good bit of business for Baltimore, a solid roster fit who has experience in the playoffs and in the AFC North from his time with the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. It also comes with the added bonus of boxing out the Ravens' AFC rivals, many of whom could use some receiver help of their own right about now.