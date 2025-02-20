US Olympian Ilona Maher makes Saturday Night Live pitch after SNL50

FanSided spoke with U.S. Olympic rugby sensation Ilona Maher this week on behalf of Quaker Oats. Maher is teaming up with Quaker Oats to share how Quaker’s products help support her busy lifestyle, whether it’s a fiber-filled bowl of Quaker Oats or grabbing Quaker Protein Instant Oatmeal on the go!

Whether she's dancing with the stars or dominating on the pitch, Team USA rugby's Ilona Maher has developed a hilarious and confident voice. She's honed her craft online, gaining increased visibility during her time in the Olympic Village.

Still, though, it's not as if she just popped up overnight. Maher built an audience first, then rose to the moment.

"It wasn't overnight. Since Tokyo, for three years, I've been posting videos and building my brand. I think I went to the Olympics with over 600,000 followers, so it wasn't like, 'Oh my God, she came outta nowhere!'. Like, I've been there, you know?" Maher told FanSided in describing her roller coaster past six months.

In June of last year, she was presented with the chance to throw out the first pitch at a San Diego Padres game (and still has her eyes on doing so with her hometown Red Sox) based on her hype leading into the Paris Games. Now, of course, she has her sights set even higher as her shine has increased.

US Olympic rugby star Ilona Maher (rightly) believes she would "slay" Saturday Night Live

"I would love to [host Saturday Night Live], I think I would slay at it," Maher beamed. "I don't know if we've reached out yet, but we need to, because I really do think I would crush it at it. I think the stage is just ... where I belong, really (just kidding)."

"Manifest it now," she laughed sincerely.

For now, Maher will continue creating hilarious content for her growing audience (4.9 million Instagram followers and counting). And, if SNL comes calling in the wake of its 50th anniversary, they should probably just go ahead and expand their scope/invite a few more members of the Maher family as well.

"My sisters are much funnier than I am," Maher shared. "But I'm more willing to put myself out there."