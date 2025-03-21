USMNT rumors: Dempsey critical, Motta under pressure, Kljestan still got it

USMNT rumors: Clint Dempsey not impressed

The USMNT lost 1-0 to Panama in the Nations League semi-finals, and Mauricio Pochettino's side has come under much criticism. The Stars and Stripes could not break down Los Canaleros, who then won the game in the 94th minute thanks to a goal from Cecilio Waterman.

Waterman celebrated in the stands with Thierry Henry. The Arsenal legend's CBS Sports colleague and former USMNT player Clint Dempsey said on their programme, "This is embarrassing... It doesn’t give you a lot of hope.”

These are worrying comments from a man who has represented the United States 141 times. Pochettino was supposed to take the USMNT to the next level when he replaced Gregg Berhalter last year. However, there are little signs of improvement. This is concerning as it is not long before the 2026 World Cup, which the United States is co-hosting with Canada and Mexico.

The USMNT will now face Canada in the match for third place this Sunday. Given the intense rivalry between the two countries, this match is set to be fierce. Canada's head coach Jesse Marsch - who many fans believe should be the United States' manager - will want to again get one over on the federation that did not hire him.

Thiago Motta under pressure at Juventus

Thiago Motta has trusted USMNT players Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah to play in a variety of positions for Juventus this season. The manager has even had McKennie as his captain when Manuel Locatelli is not on the field. However, after back-to-back defeats in Serie A, Motta is under increasing pressure at the Old Lady.

Fabrizio Romano posted on X: "Understand Juventus keep discussing Thiago Motta’s position internally. The manager’s job is still in danger, as reported. In case Juventus decide to sack Motta before the end of the season, Igor Tudor is the main favorite to take over as new head coach."

Tudor is a former Juventus player who most recently managed Lazio. If he was to become the next Juve manager, then McKennie and Weah's future could be uncertain. Both players have faced challenges at the club; McKennie has been frozen out, and Weah has had injuries. The pair have had game time under Motta, but it would be beneficial if they were to have a coach who plays them in their specialized positions.

Sacha Kljestan still got it

Sacha Kljestan is now 39, but he proved he can still perform on the soccer field. The former USMNT and MLS player scored two penalties in a 2-1 win for Des Moines Menace over Sporting KC II in the U.S. Open Cup. In the next round, Menace could be drawn against a first-team MLS side.

Also in action for Menace were former MLS players Dax McCarty, Ozzie Alonso, Justin Meram,

Matt Hedges, AJ DeLaGarza, Benny Feilhaber, Victor Ulloa and Bradley Wright-Phillips. It was recently revealed that Hedges still has ambitions of playing in MLS. Kljestan, Wright-Phillips, McCarty and Alonso are all pundits on MLS Season Pass and there is sure to be banter about their performances on future shows.

The match will also be remembered for difficult playing conditions of strong winds and freezing temperatures. Kljestan published on X after the game "OK that was… miserable but fun. Grateful to play with some MLS legends in the Open Cup."