USMNT vs. Jamaica: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction
The USMNT have the advantage going into their Nations League quarter-final second leg against Jamaica. Ricardo Pepi's goal last week in Kingston means that Mauricio Pochettino's side is huge favorites to make it to the next round tonight at Energizer Park in St. Louis.
Could Christian Pulisic return to the Premier League?
Christian Pulisic set up Pepi's goal in the first leg, and the USMNT star has been in fine form for his club AC Milan. The former Chelsea player has caught the eye of teams back in the Premier League.
Calciomercato has reported that Liverpool, Manchester United and West Ham United are interested in Pulisic.
Pulisic struggled for game time when he was at Chelsea. Therefore, it might not be wise to return to English soccer — especially as he has finally found a club to settle at in Milan.
Ravel Morrison returns for Jamaica
Ravel Morrison has not played for Jamaica since March last year. However, due to Jamaica's injury crisis, they have had to call up the journeyman soccer player.
Morrison was a bright young talent who played for Man United, West Ham as well as England U21s. His career has not lived up to expectations and he is now playing for Precision FC in the UAE Second Division League.
You only need a quick search on YouTube to see how much skill Morrison has. Therefore, even at 31 years old, he is still a player that the USMNT will need to watch out for.
Team news and predicted lineups
Brenden Aaronson is back from illness, but the USMNT are now missing Johnny Cardoso and Aidan Morris due to injury. This means that Pochettino will have to make some changes to his side that beat the Reggae Boyz last week. Aaronson could come into the side with Yunus Musah dropping to a deeper position.
USMNT predicted lineup: Turner, Scally, McKenzie, Ream, Robinson, Tessmann, Musah, McKennie, Aaronson, Pepi, Pulisic
Steve McClaren will be forced to make some changes as his side is now missing Ethan Pinnock, Michail Antonio, and Kaheim Dixon. This could mean that Morrison comes straight into the side.
Jamaica predicted lineup: Blake, Lembikisa, Gray, Bell, Lowe, Leigh, Morrison, Latibeaudiere, Palmer, Bailey, Nicholson
Historical context and prediction
You have to go back to 2015 for the last time that Jamaica beat the USMNT in a competitive game. McClaren's side will have to have a go tonight but they are a goal down. With home advantage, the USMNT should prevail 3-0.
How to watch the USMNT vs. Jamaica
The USMNT will take on Mexico at 08:00 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 18. The match will be televised on TNT, TruTV, Universo and Max.