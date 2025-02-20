USWNT vs. Colombia: Predicted lineups, team news and SheBelieves Cup score prediction

It's been quite a while since we've seen the Emma Hayes-led U.S. Women's National Team in a competitive match capacity. We don't have to wait any longer, folks. The reigning Olympic Gold Medalists are back. After a January camp featuring no matches, the Stars and Stripes will kick off the 10th annual SheBelieves Cup on Thursday night in Texas, facing a quality South American outfit -- Colombia. The two are set for an 8 p.m. ET kick off at Shell Energy Stadium -- the home of the National Women's Soccer League's Houston Dash.

The U.S. will encounter Linda Caciedo and company in the second half of the tournament's opening night doubleheader, with Japan and Australia getting the ball rolling at 5 p.m. ET.

The USA has hoisted a record seven SheBelieves Cups since the competition's inception in 2016, including the last five. The invitational round-robin tournament gathers four top women's football nations for a significant series of matches, serving as a reliable indicator of each team's current standing.

With the U.S. not slated to compete in a major tournament until the 2027 Women's World Cup, Hayes opted to lean toward youth in her February roster. 10 players called into the full 23-player team have fewer than five caps to their name. It's an opportunity for the younger crop of players to impress Hayes against three top-level opponents.

Colombia can give the USWNT a scare at the SheBelieves Cup

Angelo Marsiglia's Colombia presents a notable test out of the gate for the U.S. as it seeks to continue its SheBelieves Cup dominance. The last time the American saw the CONMEBOL outfit was in the quarterfinals of the 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup -- a fixture defined by its physicality.

Though, the U.S. captured a three-goal victory that day, the Colombians have made it known numerous times that they aren't going to back down against the CONCACAF giants.

The two have combined for an astounding 78 fouls over the course of its last two matches. So, you can likely expect an abundance of fire and emotion on both sides. Given the youth on the other side, Colombia should feel that this is a chance to make a statement coming off a historic Olympic performance over the summer.

In-form Chelsea striker Mayra Ramírez and Real Madrid's Caciedo pose the greatest threats to the USWNT's defense. Ramirez scored in her last club match with the Blues, sparking a come-from-behind Women's Super League win over Everton. The Madrid winger, on the other hand, amassed six goal contributions across the UEFA Women's Champions League group stage, the second-most on the team behind Danish star Signe Bruun.

Team news and predicted lineups for the USWNT vs. Colombia

The U.S. will once again be without the dynamic "Triple Expresso" frontline. Trinity Rodman is rehabbing from a recent back injury ahead of the NWSL season, Sophia Smith (neé Smith) has been deemed "not physically ready for national team competition” and Mallory Swanson is on personal leave from Chicago Stars FC.

Rose Lavelle (ankle) and Naomi Girma (calf), two important pieces to the Olympic success in Paris, are also not a part of the team. Alyssa Naeher, a staple between the sticks for the United States, recently retired, leaving the door open for a new No. 1 goalkeeping option. That'd likely be veteran Jane Campbell, at least for now, with Utah's Mandy McGlynn backing her up.

Catarina Macario, the 2022 SheBelieves Cup Most Valuable Player, is back in the fold up top. The Chelsea star is finally seeing consistent playing time at the club level following an extended journey back from an ACL tear.

Colombia aims to accomplish an upset without one of its most reliable defensive assets, Manuela Vanegas, after she sustained an ACL injury in her right knee back in January. 22-year-old midfielder Ilana Izquierdo and the nation's first-choice keeper at the last World Cup, Catalina Pérez, are also missing from Marsiglia's squad.

USWNT predicted lineup (4-2-3-1):

Goalkeeper: Jane Campbell

Defenders: Emily Fox, Emily Sonnett, Emily Sams, Crystal Dunn

Midfielders: Sam Coffey, Korbin Albert; Lindsey Heaps (C), Yazmeen Ryan, Alyssa Thompson

Forward: Lynn Biyendolo

Colombia predicted lineup (4-4-2):

Goalkeeper: Katherine Tapia

Defenders: Carolina Arias, Daniela Arias, Jorelyn Carabalí, Daniela Caracas

Midfielders: Marcela Restrepo, Catalina Usme (C), Daniela Montoya, Linda Caicedo

Forwards: Mayra Ramírez, Manuela Paví

USWNT vs. Colombia score prediction

Las Cafeteras aren't to be messed with. None of these fixtures in this window should be considered runaway wins. Ramírez's physical presence will challenge the center back duo of the Stars and Stripes. Her speed and persistence with and without the ball may cause the U.S. to concede for just the fourth time since the Olympic group stages.

Even though the forward grouping includes a lot of new faces, you'd have to think that they have enough firepower to carry the Olympic champions through this one. Alyssa Thompson out wide is a player to watch if Hayes gives her the nod. This is a chance for the youngster to really shine with Swanson, Rodman and Wilson not in the team.

USWNT 2-1 Colombia