Valspar Championship payout distribution 2025: Prize money, purse

It was a bit of a shock to see such an impressive field ready to tee it up at the 2025 Valspar Championship given that the purse and prize money for the event is among the lesser totals on the PGA Tour. Yet, the game of golf got a treat at the iconic Copperhead Course at Innisbrook this week with some of the best in the world in action. Even better, though, many of them put themselves in the mix going into Sunday's final round and chasing a big payout.
Viktor Hovland, despite coming in with relatively awful form and off of three-straight missed cuts, put himself well in the mix heading into Sunday and was tied for the lead with Jacob Bridgeman entering the final round. However, just behind him were some threatening foes, most notably with Justin Thomas putting together a blistering Saturday performance to get within striking distance. The likes of Billy Horschel, Shane Lowry, Ryo Hisatsune and even red-hot Bud Cauley were all vying for the win as well coming into the last 18 holes of the tournament.
It set up plenty of drama for Sunday at the Valspar Championship with trouble lurking at every turn on the Copperhead Course. They were also playing for their share of the purse at this event and trying to not just add a win to the resumé but also add a nice payout to their bank accounts as well.
Valspar Championship purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse
It will be a whopping $1.566 million going to the winner of the 2025 Valspar Championship, which almost feels rude given the conditions and the always-difficult Copperhead Course that's required to survive in order to end up in the winner's circle. However, with a total purse of $8.7 million for this tournament, the prize money from the champion throughout the rest of the field that made the cut is much less than many PGA Tour tournaments we see throughout the year.
Valspar Championship payout distribution by finishing position in 2025
Now, let's dive into the full payouts and prize money by finishing position at the Valspar.
Finishing Position
Valspar Championship Payout
Winner
$1.566 million
2nd
$948,300
3rd
$600,300
4th
$426,300
5th
$356,700
6th
$315,375
7th
$293,625
8th
$271,875
9th
$254,475
10th
$237,075
11th
$219,675
12th
$202,275
13th
$184,875
14th
$167,475
15th
$158,775
16th
$150,075
17th
$141,375
18th
$132,675
19th
$123,975
20th
$115,275
21st
$106,575
22nd
$97,875
23rd
$90,915
24th
$83,955
25th
$76,995
26th
$70,035
27th
$67,425
28th
$64,815
29th
$62,205
30th
$59,595
31st
$56,985
32nd
$54,375
33rd
$51,765
34th
$49,590
35th
$47,415
36th
$45,240
37th
$43,065
38th
$41,325
39th
$39,585
40th
$37,845
41st
$36,105
42nd
$34,365
43rd
$32,625
44th
$30,885
45th
$29,145
46th
$27,405
47th
$25,665
48th
$24,273
49th
$23,055
50th
$22,359
51st
$21,837
52nd
$21,315
53rd
$20,967
54th
$20,619
55th
$20,445
56th
$20,271
57th
$20,097
58th
$19,923
59th
$19,749
60th
$19,575
61st
$19,401
62nd
$19,227
63rd
$19,053
64th
$18,879
65th
$18,705
66th
$18,531
67th
$18,357
68th
$18,183
69th
$18,009
70th
$17,835
71st
$17,661
72nd
$17,487
73rd
$17,313
74th
$17,139
75th
$16,965
76th
$16,791
77th
$16,617
78th
$16,443
Neal Shipley made a ton of new friends on the PGA Tour during Friday's second round. Flirting with the cut line, a par on his final hole of the day would've cut 12 people from seeing the weekend. A bogey, meanwhile, would've pushed the Top 65 and ties back one spot and allowed those 12 players to see the final 36 holes of action. Shipley made bogey, which is why there are so many players, 78 to be exact, getting a payout this week at the Valspar.
As mentioned, though, the payouts and prize money at the Valspar Championship really aren't massive in comparison to other events, even if the Top 21 still get a six-figure paycheck, though only the winner will see sever figures for their week at Innisbrook. That's probably made to feel even more dramatic with this tournament coming one week after THE PLAYERS Championship, which features by far the biggest purse of the year.
Even still, we saw a lot of big names like Hovland, Thomas, Jordan Spieth and others this week at the Valspar because it's a good test of golf, the FedEx Cup points still count and matter quite a bit, and as these players try to ramp up for The Masters in just a few weeks.