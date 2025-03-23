Valspar Championship payout distribution 2025: Prize money, purse

It was a bit of a shock to see such an impressive field ready to tee it up at the 2025 Valspar Championship given that the purse and prize money for the event is among the lesser totals on the PGA Tour. Yet, the game of golf got a treat at the iconic Copperhead Course at Innisbrook this week with some of the best in the world in action. Even better, though, many of them put themselves in the mix going into Sunday's final round and chasing a big payout.

Viktor Hovland, despite coming in with relatively awful form and off of three-straight missed cuts, put himself well in the mix heading into Sunday and was tied for the lead with Jacob Bridgeman entering the final round. However, just behind him were some threatening foes, most notably with Justin Thomas putting together a blistering Saturday performance to get within striking distance. The likes of Billy Horschel, Shane Lowry, Ryo Hisatsune and even red-hot Bud Cauley were all vying for the win as well coming into the last 18 holes of the tournament.

It set up plenty of drama for Sunday at the Valspar Championship with trouble lurking at every turn on the Copperhead Course. They were also playing for their share of the purse at this event and trying to not just add a win to the resumé but also add a nice payout to their bank accounts as well.

Valspar Championship purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse

It will be a whopping $1.566 million going to the winner of the 2025 Valspar Championship, which almost feels rude given the conditions and the always-difficult Copperhead Course that's required to survive in order to end up in the winner's circle. However, with a total purse of $8.7 million for this tournament, the prize money from the champion throughout the rest of the field that made the cut is much less than many PGA Tour tournaments we see throughout the year.

Valspar Championship payout distribution by finishing position in 2025

Now, let's dive into the full payouts and prize money by finishing position at the Valspar.

Finishing Position Valspar Championship Payout Winner $1.566 million 2nd $948,300 3rd $600,300 4th $426,300 5th $356,700 6th $315,375 7th $293,625 8th $271,875 9th $254,475 10th $237,075 11th $219,675 12th $202,275 13th $184,875 14th $167,475 15th $158,775 16th $150,075 17th $141,375 18th $132,675 19th $123,975 20th $115,275 21st $106,575 22nd $97,875 23rd $90,915 24th $83,955 25th $76,995 26th $70,035 27th $67,425 28th $64,815 29th $62,205 30th $59,595 31st $56,985 32nd $54,375 33rd $51,765 34th $49,590 35th $47,415 36th $45,240 37th $43,065 38th $41,325 39th $39,585 40th $37,845 41st $36,105 42nd $34,365 43rd $32,625 44th $30,885 45th $29,145 46th $27,405 47th $25,665 48th $24,273 49th $23,055 50th $22,359 51st $21,837 52nd $21,315 53rd $20,967 54th $20,619 55th $20,445 56th $20,271 57th $20,097 58th $19,923 59th $19,749 60th $19,575 61st $19,401 62nd $19,227 63rd $19,053 64th $18,879 65th $18,705 66th $18,531 67th $18,357 68th $18,183 69th $18,009 70th $17,835 71st $17,661 72nd $17,487 73rd $17,313 74th $17,139 75th $16,965 76th $16,791 77th $16,617 78th $16,443

Neal Shipley made a ton of new friends on the PGA Tour during Friday's second round. Flirting with the cut line, a par on his final hole of the day would've cut 12 people from seeing the weekend. A bogey, meanwhile, would've pushed the Top 65 and ties back one spot and allowed those 12 players to see the final 36 holes of action. Shipley made bogey, which is why there are so many players, 78 to be exact, getting a payout this week at the Valspar.

As mentioned, though, the payouts and prize money at the Valspar Championship really aren't massive in comparison to other events, even if the Top 21 still get a six-figure paycheck, though only the winner will see sever figures for their week at Innisbrook. That's probably made to feel even more dramatic with this tournament coming one week after THE PLAYERS Championship, which features by far the biggest purse of the year.

Even still, we saw a lot of big names like Hovland, Thomas, Jordan Spieth and others this week at the Valspar because it's a good test of golf, the FedEx Cup points still count and matter quite a bit, and as these players try to ramp up for The Masters in just a few weeks.