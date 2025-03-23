Fansided

Valspar Championship payout distribution 2025: Prize money, purse

Prize money, purse and payout breakdown for the 2025 Valspar Championship at the Copperhead Course.
Valspar Championship 2025, Viktor Hovland
It was a bit of a shock to see such an impressive field ready to tee it up at the 2025 Valspar Championship given that the purse and prize money for the event is among the lesser totals on the PGA Tour. Yet, the game of golf got a treat at the iconic Copperhead Course at Innisbrook this week with some of the best in the world in action. Even better, though, many of them put themselves in the mix going into Sunday's final round and chasing a big payout.

Viktor Hovland, despite coming in with relatively awful form and off of three-straight missed cuts, put himself well in the mix heading into Sunday and was tied for the lead with Jacob Bridgeman entering the final round. However, just behind him were some threatening foes, most notably with Justin Thomas putting together a blistering Saturday performance to get within striking distance. The likes of Billy Horschel, Shane Lowry, Ryo Hisatsune and even red-hot Bud Cauley were all vying for the win as well coming into the last 18 holes of the tournament.

It set up plenty of drama for Sunday at the Valspar Championship with trouble lurking at every turn on the Copperhead Course. They were also playing for their share of the purse at this event and trying to not just add a win to the resumé but also add a nice payout to their bank accounts as well.

Valspar Championship purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse

It will be a whopping $1.566 million going to the winner of the 2025 Valspar Championship, which almost feels rude given the conditions and the always-difficult Copperhead Course that's required to survive in order to end up in the winner's circle. However, with a total purse of $8.7 million for this tournament, the prize money from the champion throughout the rest of the field that made the cut is much less than many PGA Tour tournaments we see throughout the year.

Valspar Championship payout distribution by finishing position in 2025

Now, let's dive into the full payouts and prize money by finishing position at the Valspar.

Finishing Position

Valspar Championship Payout

Winner

$1.566 million

2nd

$948,300

3rd

$600,300

4th

$426,300

5th

$356,700

6th

$315,375

7th

$293,625

8th

$271,875

9th

$254,475

10th

$237,075

11th

$219,675

12th

$202,275

13th

$184,875

14th

$167,475

15th

$158,775

16th

$150,075

17th

$141,375

18th

$132,675

19th

$123,975

20th

$115,275

21st

$106,575

22nd

$97,875

23rd

$90,915

24th

$83,955

25th

$76,995

26th

$70,035

27th

$67,425

28th

$64,815

29th

$62,205

30th

$59,595

31st

$56,985

32nd

$54,375

33rd

$51,765

34th

$49,590

35th

$47,415

36th

$45,240

37th

$43,065

38th

$41,325

39th

$39,585

40th

$37,845

41st

$36,105

42nd

$34,365

43rd

$32,625

44th

$30,885

45th

$29,145

46th

$27,405

47th

$25,665

48th

$24,273

49th

$23,055

50th

$22,359

51st

$21,837

52nd

$21,315

53rd

$20,967

54th

$20,619

55th

$20,445

56th

$20,271

57th

$20,097

58th

$19,923

59th

$19,749

60th

$19,575

61st

$19,401

62nd

$19,227

63rd

$19,053

64th

$18,879

65th

$18,705

66th

$18,531

67th

$18,357

68th

$18,183

69th

$18,009

70th

$17,835

71st

$17,661

72nd

$17,487

73rd

$17,313

74th

$17,139

75th

$16,965

76th

$16,791

77th

$16,617

78th

$16,443

Neal Shipley made a ton of new friends on the PGA Tour during Friday's second round. Flirting with the cut line, a par on his final hole of the day would've cut 12 people from seeing the weekend. A bogey, meanwhile, would've pushed the Top 65 and ties back one spot and allowed those 12 players to see the final 36 holes of action. Shipley made bogey, which is why there are so many players, 78 to be exact, getting a payout this week at the Valspar.

As mentioned, though, the payouts and prize money at the Valspar Championship really aren't massive in comparison to other events, even if the Top 21 still get a six-figure paycheck, though only the winner will see sever figures for their week at Innisbrook. That's probably made to feel even more dramatic with this tournament coming one week after THE PLAYERS Championship, which features by far the biggest purse of the year.

Even still, we saw a lot of big names like Hovland, Thomas, Jordan Spieth and others this week at the Valspar because it's a good test of golf, the FedEx Cup points still count and matter quite a bit, and as these players try to ramp up for The Masters in just a few weeks.

