Vaughn Grissom drops truth bomb on Red Sox drama with Rafael Devers, Alex Bregman

The vibes around the Boston Red Sox quickly turned at the start of spring training to something more sour. Or at least that was how the picture was painted.

Alex Bregman signing in Boston left a big question: Would the Red Sox put him at second base as manager Alex Cora had alluded to throughout the offseason with Rafael Devers staying at third base, or would the team try to move Devers to DH, put Bregman at third for a defensive upgrade, and have top prospect Kristian Campbell at second base for his MLB debut on Opening Day?

Devers seemingly answered that question for everyone by adamantly saying he's a third baseman and wouldn't entertain moving to DH. That caused a spiral from the Boston media about what this meant for Devers' future, Cora standing firm that this was about getting the best Red Sox team out there, Triston Casas offering his two cents on that and the Big 3 prospects' future and so on.

All this is to say, it seemed like the sky began falling in Fort Myers as the Red Sox arrived in spring training because of this. That was especially true with the fanbase ultimately infighting about the best solution.

As it turns out, though, that all might've been an aggressive overreaction, especially if you ask Vaughn Grissom.

Vaughn Grissom completely dismisses Red Sox drama with Devers, Bregman

Speaking with Rob Bradford of WEEI, Grissom was asked about the drama, including Casas' comments that Bregman should be the starting second baseman, an assertion that would leave Grissom out of a starting job. And the infielder who came to Boston last offseason from Atlanta in the Chris Sale trade offered a monster truth bomb about the entire situation, one that amounts to "nothing to see here" more than anything else.

"It’s fine. When you know these guys you know what they actually mean and where their hearts are coming from. It’s not like it’s anything sour or the vibe has changed. In my opinion it’s all the same. Things get said. Some people don’t mean it. Maybe it’s their opinion or what they thought or this or that. I focus on myself and answer my questions. It’s not as chaotic as some might seem. There is no tension. I’m sure the other world, the media world, that’s different. ‘Why would you say that?’ But there are a lot of things that get said that are way worse than that. Things are fine around here.

"There’s so much time. The vibe around here is awesome. I don’t think it changes anything much. I think we all know where we stand."

Now, a player could just be saying that to try and take attention away from the drama and developing situation. I get that. But Grissom's assertions that the vibe is still great in the clubhouse is being backed up otherwise too. Not only did Cora talk about Devers attending a get-together and being in good spirits with the rest of the team but, on Wednesday, Bregman was also working at second base according to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic, after working at third base the day before.

In today’s infield drills, Mayer at 3B, Story at SS, Bregman and Grissom at 2B, Casas at 1B. Bregman was at third yesterday and Mayer at short, they’re clearly getting guys reps at different spots.



In a separate group, Hamilton and Campbell at 2B, Romy 3B, Sogard SS, Toro 1B — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) February 19, 2025

It's almost like spring training is a time to shuffle the deck, try things out, and get the best nine out on the field. Maybe that's exactly what the Red Sox are doing.

Make no mistake, if the Red Sox and Cora indeed decide to move Devers off of third base for Bregman with Campbell or Grissom at second base, more drama could surface and be quite real. At the same time, though, Devers was asked a question and, being a prideful player making $300 million-plus on his contract, he answered honestly — that also doesn't mean that his mind won't change or that his stance won't soften over the coming weeks either.

In the present, though, things are not as bad as you have been made to believe. The only problem that the Red Sox are currently suffering from is having so many good players and only nine spots in the lineup to put them. That's not a problem Boston has been familiar with in recent years and it's also arguably the best problem for a baseball team to have.

Grissom clearly recognizes all of this and is going to work on his own job and own game, the things he can control, and knows the rest will get sorted out. Fans should probably fall in line and take a similar approach.