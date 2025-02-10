Vegas isn't taking Patrick Mahomes warning to the NFL seriously enough
By Scott Rogust
The Kansas City Chiefs were looking to make history on Sunday. If they were to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles, they would become the first team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl in three consecutive seasons. Instead, in Super Bowl LIX, the Chiefs were figuratively and literally slapped in the face by the Eagles, losing 40-22.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had an awful performance, throwing three interceptions, one of which was a pick-six. Mahomes had no answers to avoid the Eagles' pass rush, who sacked him six times without running a single blitz.
After the game, Mahomes owned up to the loss, saying his play was a major contributing factor to their defeat. But Mahomes said after the game that this loss, and his Super Bowl LV defeat, will motivate him for the rest of his career.
"Both [losses] sucked,'' Mahomes said, h/t ESPN. "There's no way around it. Anytime you lose a Super Bowl, it is the worst feeling in the world. They'll stick with you the rest of your career. These will be the two losses that will motivate me to be even better the rest of my career, because you only get so few of these and you have to capitalize on these and they hurt probably more than the wins feel good.''
With Mahomes sending a warning to the league that he will use this loss as motivation to win another Super Bowl title. But based on the Vegas betting odds, it may not be next season.
For more Super Bowl 59 updates, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs news and more, check out FanSided's Super Bowl LIX Hub, your ultimate guide to the Big Game.
Latest betting odds don't have Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes as favorites to win Super Bowl LX
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs have the second-best odds to win Super Bowl LX next year with +700. So which team is the favorite to hoist the Lombardi Trophy after the 2025 season? Why, the Eagles, with +600 odds.
That's not the greatest of news for the Chiefs, but when looking at who is set to be a free agent, they have a lot of holes to fill. Big names like guard Trey Smith, linebacker Nick Bolton, safety Justin Reid, and wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown are hitting free agency. Not to mention, it's unknown if tight end Travis Kelce will return next season or opt for retirement.
Meanwhile, the bulk of the Eagles' roster is under contract for the 2025 season. So, that makes their odds of competing for the Lombardi Trophy that much better. Plus, you can never count out general manager Howie Roseman making a big move to really put this team over the top.
While we can never count out Mahomes and the Chiefs, the Eagles are favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champions next year, based on the latest Vegas odds.