Vic Fangio had a shockingly harsh assessment of Eagles Super Bowl performance

The Philadelphia Eagles ran the wheels off the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Well, in the first half at least. The score was 24-0 going into halftime and was 34-0 before the Chiefs finally responded. But by the time the Chiefs finally started to move down the field consistently, they were not only battling against a stellar Eagles defense but also against the clock. It was too little and too late, and the Eagles won 40-22.

You would think that winning the biggest game on the biggest stage would make everyone involved happy. Who cares how it happened, there are six months before you play another meaningful football game. Right? Well, that is unless you are Vic Fangio — who probably was happy, but still held his defense accountable for their second-half performance (even though it was mostly backups playing by th

Jalyx Hunt, a rookie linebacker for the Eagles, was asked about the mysterious Fangio.

"Oh yeah, he's the coolest. He's just a cool Italian guy. He started opening up to us the more the season went on. When he first got there he was judging everybody."

Vic Fangio is never satisfied, even after a Super Bowl win

"After we won the Super Bowl, we came in for a team meeting to let everybody know how the parade was going to go. The offense dips out. Vic, 'Ah nah, defense come here.' He goes over, we have a checklist each game of what we need to do [to win], he goes to just the first half stats 'Good" we stopped them..."

"This is unacceptable, 22 points," Fangio said, according to Hunt.

"We won. They didn't score in the first half, we're having a meeting after the Super Bowl, he wants perfection."

The Eagles defense will need perfection next year from other young players like Hunt if they want to repeat as they are set to lose key defensive free agents such as Zach Baun, Josh Sweat, and Milton Williams. But anyone coming in better know that Fangio's expectations are perfection in every game.