Victor Wembanyama is basically a 7-foot-3 Steph Curry, scary as that sounds
Victor Wembanyama continues to cement his place as a generational talent, scoring a career-high 50 points in last night’s win over the Washington Wizards. He joins San Antonio Spurs legend David Robinson as the only two 7-footers in franchise history to achieve this feat. Facing a struggling Wizards team, Wembanyama showcased his deep shooting ability, drilling an impressive eight 3-pointers.
“It’s definitely a big milestone. I don’t know how many players are in that club, but I’m proud of it,” Wembanyama said after the game, reflecting on his historic performance.
Victor Wembanyama is playing like one of the Splash Brothers right now
The last three players to make four or more 3-pointers in three consecutive games are Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Trae Young. Now, Wembanyama has added his name to this elite group. At just 19 years old, he’s already breaking records, following a stellar rookie campaign where he averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 3.6 blocks, earning him the Rookie of the Year award. Through the Spurs' first 12 games this season, he’s leading the team in points, blocks, and rebounds, aiming to lift the franchise out of its rebuilding phase.
“Hopefully a little experience,” said interim head coach Mitch Johnson on the team’s improvement. “A little seasoning, a return on the investment—that’s been a weakness of ours.”
While offseason acquisitions Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes haven’t delivered the offensive punch the Spurs hoped for, Paul is still making an impact, leading the team with 8.6 assists per game at 39 years old. With injuries to key players Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan, the Spurs need other scoring options to step up and support Wembanyama’s efforts.
The Spurs face a tough stretch of games against the Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Los Angeles Lakers. To maintain their momentum, they may need more superstar performances from Wembanyama, potentially even another 50-point outing.