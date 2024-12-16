Vikings vs Bears inactives: Week 15 injury report for Monday Night Football
The Chicago Bears entered the season with high expectations thanks in large part to Caleb Williams' arrival, yet they enter their Week 15 game against the Minnesota Vikings on a seven-game losing streak and with a 4-9 record overall. It got so bad that both head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron lost their jobs, and deservingly so.
There isn't much for the Bears to play for at this point with the playoffs all but out of reach, but earning their first road win of the season on prime time against an NFC North rival would be nice.
On the flip side, the Vikings entered the year with fairly low expectations thanks in large part to Kirk Cousins' departure, yet they enter this Monday Night Football matchup with a chance to tie the Detroit Lions for first place in the NFC North with a 12-2 record. All they need to do to tie Detroit is find a way to beat the lowly Bears.
As is often the case, the injury report can play a role in deciding this game. Here's the latest on that front.
Vikings official inactives for Week 15 vs. Bears
Player
Position
Injury
Week 15 Status
Stephon Gilmore
CB
Hamstring
Questionable
Minnesota's injury report could not look much better ahead of Monday's game. Sure, there are players like J.J. McCarthy, Christian Darrisaw, and Mekhi Blackmon who have missed a large chunk of time this season, but in terms of players who actually have a chance to play on Monday, only one player is on the injury report.
Stephon Gilmore sat Minnesota's Week 14 game against the Atlanta Falcons with a hamstring injury which is still bothering him ahead of Monday's action. He did not practice on Thursday or Friday but was a limited participant on Saturday giving him at least somewhat of a chance to play. The Vikings might choose to be cautious with Gilmore given the opponent, but given his questionable designation, there is a chance that he'll suit up on Monday.
Bears official inactives for Week 15 vs. Vikings
Player
Position
Injury
Week 15 Status
Ryan Bates
OG
Concussion
OUT
Gervon Dexter Sr.
DL
Knee
OUT
Roschon Johnson
RB
Concussion
OUT
Braxton Jones
OT
Concussion
OUT
D'Andre Swift
RB
Groin
Questionable
Chicago's biggest flaw this season has been their ability to score points consistently, and this injury report certainly won't help them against a tough Vikings defense. Two offensive linemen, including Braxton Jones, their starting left tackle, are out with concussions. Facing a Vikings defense that loves to send pressure, that could prove to be problematic.
Additionally, both D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson, the Bears' two best running backs, are on the injury report as well. Swift has a chance to play and did return to practice on Saturday in a limited capacity, but even if he does play, there's reason to believe he'll be limited due to his groin injury. With that in mind, Travis Homer might see more work than Bears fans are accustomed to seeing.
Chicago's starting defensive tackle, Gervon Dexter Sr., is yet another name on the injury report. He has played in all 13 games this season and has 5.0 sacks on his ledger, but he's set to miss this game due to a knee injury.