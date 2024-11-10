Vikings under-the-radar trade deadline move more important than ever
The Minnesota Vikings made a chess move just before the trade deadline last week that they didn’t realize they’d need. Aaron Jones went down with what looked to be a bad injury, though he was able to return, in the Vikings’ win over Jacksonville on Sunday.
While he was out, the Vikings turned to Cam Akers, who they acquired before the trade deadline. It proved to be a wise move to add depth to their running back room.
Though Jones was able to return to the game, having Akers as a backup option throughout the rest of the season, could be a move that was bigger than they realized if Jones’ injury lingers or keeps him out.
Aaron Jones injury update, what it means for Cam Akers acquisition
The Vikings are going to keep an eye on Jones this week, following his rib injury during Sunday’s game. Though he was able to return in the fourth quarter, he did go to the medical tent before being carted to the locker room for X-rays.
As of now, with Jones returning to the game, it looks like he won’t miss any time, but again, he’ll have to be monitored throughout the week. As for who will replace him, Akers should be his backup.
This season, Akers has 193 rushing yards on the year with a rushing touchdown. He had 38 yards on 13 carries in relief on Sunday.
The good thing about the Vikings acquiring Akers is they get a veteran running back that can be productive. This is his second stint in Minnesota after he was traded from the Rams to the Vikings last year as well.
During his more than three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, he had two standout seasons, rushing for more than 600 yards twice. Though he’s no longer a feature back, he can be productive in this league.
That’s partly why the Vikings felt comfortable bringing him back because they don’t need him to be the bell cow, but he can if Jones misses significant time.