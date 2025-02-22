Vikings give Sam Darnold every reason to look elsewhere

The Minnesota Vikings face what is easily the most interesting QB conundrum of the 2025 offseason. It's a case of too many good options: Minnesota is essentially forced to pick between their breakout, Pro Bowl quarterback (who is still just 27 years old) and their young, highly regarded top-10 pick with franchise potential.

Sam Darnold was inked to a modest one-year deal last summer, billed as a bridge quarterback to keep the offense afloat until J.J. McCarthy was up to speed. Instead, McCarthy got hurt early in the preseason, thrusting Darnold into an unexpectedly bright spotlight. He flourished ... up to a point.

The former No. 3 pick finished the campaign with 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns, completing 66.2 percent of his passes. The Vikings won 14 regular-season games. It ended in rather disappointing fashion with a first-round postseason exit, but Minnesota's success should not be discounted. Darnold was legitimately fantastic, to the point that real doubts started to creep in regarding McCarthy's future. Might this just be Sam Darnold's team?

Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on your persuasion), that does not seem to be the case. Minnesota still loves McCarthy; he gets nothing but rave reviews in the building. Darnold, in line for a potentially monumental payday this offseason, is trending away from the Vikings.

Vikings' Sam Darnold probably won't get franchise tag, which sets up free agency departure

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler does not expect the Vikings to franchise tag Darnold, which would price the quarterback at around $40 million. They remain open to a reunion, but the tea leaves aren't difficult to read here.

The franchise tag was really the only sensible way to keep Darnold around. He was great last season and has earned a chance to start again, but Fowler calls McCarthy the "franchise quarterback" in Minnesota, whether that comes to fruition in six months or 18 months. It's going to happen at some point.

Darnold can't really afford to gamble on another one-year deal. It will be hard to replicate last season's success, even if he sticks around the Vikings. He put together a career year in 2024, which smells strongly of a flash in the pan. Darnold has always been mega-talented, but his decision-making can be erratic, and we saw some of those longstanding warts creep up late in the campaign — especially during the Vikings' 27-9 blowout loss to L.A. in the Wild Card Round.

Now is the time for Darnold to lock in a healthy payday to ensure generational wealth for his family and a long leash at QB1, even if it's with a less ideal setup. The Las Vegas Raiders stand out as an obvious option. If the Rams trade Matthew Stafford, ironically, Darnold couldn't dream up a much better alternative. He will have options — probably three- or four-year offer sheets with healthy AAVs. Rarely do 27-year-old quarterbacks hit the open market after the kind of season Darnold just had. Red flags be damned; someone desperate for a franchise signal-caller will hold their breath and take the plunge.

Minnesota, meanwhile, is clearly ready to get on with the McCarthy love affair. The talented 22-year-old is significantly less experienced than many of his draft peers, but he's also an NCAA champ graduating into arguably the NFL's best offensive ecosystem, so it all balances out. All the factors that made Darnold such a success in Minnesota should benefit McCarthy equally.

A new dawn is approaching for the Vikings.