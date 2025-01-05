Vikings worst possible trade would have nothing to do with J.J. McCarthy
By Mark Powell
The Minnesota Vikings players and coaching staff aren't thinking offseason just yet, as they could win the NFC North and No. 1 overall seed in the NFC with a win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football. However, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah always has one eye on what's to come.
Sam Darnold has played at an MVP level this season. While the Vikings have their quarterback of the future in J.J. McCarthy, Darnold has been productive enough to make Adofo-Mensah reconsider. As controversial as trading McCarthy would be, it's not the most shocking move the Vikes could make this offseason. No, that would involve head coach Kevin O'Connell, who is expected to be a hot commodity, per Jay Glazer of FOX.
First, I should point out that there's a huge difference between teams calling the Vikings about O'Connell, and Minnesota actually taking those offers seriously. O'Connell has a QB-whisperer reputation these days, having succeeded with both Kirk Cousins and now Darnold. Prior to his days with the Vikings, O'Connell spent time as the Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator under Sean McVay.
Would the Vikings ever consider trading away Kevin O'Connell?
Vikings co-owner Mark Wilf has different ideas, however. Per a report published by the Star-Tribune just Saturday, Minnesota plans on extending both O'Connell and Adofo-Mensah, if possible.
“We’re looking forward to a great future with these guys,” Wilf said. “We look forward to having those conversations with each of them after the season. We have tremendous confidence, and we look forward to their continued leadership of the franchise.”
Both O'Connell and Adofo-Mensah are due extensions, as their contracts will expire after the 2025 season. O'Connell in particular should receive a raise and then some given his early accomplishments in Minnesota.
Now, were the Vikings desperate for a long-term answer at the QB position, or had more obvious organizational flaws, perhaps they would consider trading O'Connell for a haul of draft picks. However, unless the Vikings know something about O'Connell we don't, there's little reason to believe they'd take any trade offers seriously.
As for the McCarthy vs. Darnold debate, the Vikings decision should ultimately come down to the offers he receives in free agency. Darnold will be the best available quarterback on the market, meaning any QB-needy teams should offer him top dollar. With that in mind, trading a far cheaper option like McCarthy may not be the smartest option after all.
If Minnesota believes in McCarthy – and in O'Connell's ability to develop young quarterbacks – it'll make the Vikings choice a whole lot easier. Either way, getting rid of O'Connell is not the answer.