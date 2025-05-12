Vikings land sneaky big break in 2025 NFL schedule reveal

The 2025 NFL schedule release is set for Wednesday and fans have been clamoring to find out when and where their favorite teams will face off against opponents. Particularly, at what point in the long 18-week season will their squads have to travel to face road opponents.

A team would much rather play the Buffalo Bills or Seattle Seahawks in September rather than having to head up north in the dead of December. If you're the Minnesota Vikings, that applies even more so because they're accustomed to playing home games in a temperature-controlled dome at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Minnesota has a significant slate of road opponents that could see them playing in the elements but one development in the unavoidable nature of leaks ahead of the schedule release indicates it could get a major break.

Vikings could benefit from NFL's international slate

Per ESPN's Kevin Seifert, the league has designated the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns as "home" teams for their respective international games. Both are on the list of road opponents for the Vikings.

The Steelers will be playing at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland and the Browns at Tottenham Stadium in London, both on dates to be announced Wednesday. Regardless of when those are played, if the Vikings wind up as either team's opponent that will save them from a potential winter trip to a loud outdoor stadium.

Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland and Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh are notorious for being tough venues to succeed in. But while each stadium in Ireland and England are also outdoor facilities in one of the most rainy and cold places on earth, it could still level the playing field.

Both teams will be in unfamiliar territory and if the games are played relatively early in the year, that'll be an extra bonus. Minnesota won't have quarterback Sam Darnold, who has extensive experience in a variety of stadiums, available anymore. Instead, 2024 rookie J.J. McCarthy will have to step up and endure the elements of every road venue the team plays in.

McCarthy played his college days in The Big House at Michigan, so he should be used to whatever is thrown his way. But it could be nice for the team to have an opportunity to avoid a nasty, cold environment despite the long international travel.