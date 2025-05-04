Vikings' latest roster decision should slam door shut on Kirk Cousins reunion

The Minnesota Vikings acquired quarterback Sam Howell from the Seattle Seahawks during the 2025 NFL Draft, adding another backup option behind 2024 first-round selection J.J. McCarthy.

With Howell arriving in Minneapolis, he needed to be listed on the roster with a new number. He previously wore No. 7 in college at North Carolina, No. 14 with the Washington Commanders - the team that drafted him in 2022 - and No. 6 with the Seahawks. All three numbers were taken in Minnesota so he was given... wait for it... No. 8.

If that sounds familiar, it's because QB Kirk Cousins wore No. 8 with the Vikings from 2018-23. Cousins, as many may know, signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2024 before the team drafted Michael Penix Jr. - the rookie that took Cousins' job late last season.

Vikings' number decision with Sam Howell should end Kirk Cousins reunion rumors

Despite playing six seasons for Minnesota, Cousins only won a single playoff game in two appearances. Howell getting No. 8 isn't necessarily a sign of disrespect despite Cousins being a fan favorite (most of the time).

The Vikings now have four quarterbacks on their roster with only two being worthy of an NFL start. A trade to bring back Cousins to the Twin Cities is virtually off the table but a serious injury or two, similar to what Minnesota experienced with Cousins' torn Achilles in 2023, could make that more realistic.

If that were to happen, Cousins could ask Howell for his old number back or just start fresh. Either way, that's a hypothetical only worth recreational speculation at this point.

Howell has accrued a total of 4,139 passing yards and 22 touchdowns in three seasons. The vast majority of those were tallied during the 2023 season when he was the starter for the Washington Commanders.