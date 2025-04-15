Vikings legend might be on his last legs after the NFL Draft

The Minnesota Vikings had a remarkable 2024 campaign in which they unexpectedly performed like one of the best teams in the NFL before losing early in the playoffs. With JJ McCarthy expected to take over for Sam Darnold under center, the team having more than enough weapons to support him with, and their defense being stout, it's anyone's best guess as to what the Vikings will do in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Mike Renner of CBS Sports did a three-round mock draft, and wound up revealing a somewhat surprising first-round pick for Minnesota. He has the Vikings taking former Georgia Bulldogs safety Malaki Starks with the No. 24 selection. His reasoning is somewhat jarring.

"Starks' football IQ and versatility is perfect for Brian Flores' defense that just lost Cam Bynum and has Harrison Smith on the brink of retirement," Renner wrote.

Renner has the Vikings taking Starts in part due to Cam Bynum's departure, which makes sense, but also due to Harrison Smith being "on the brink of retirement." That is a very interesting statement.

Harrison Smith's time in Minnesota might be done sooner Vikings fans expect

When thinking about the modern-day Vikings, the first defensive player that comes to mind is undoubtedly Harrison Smith. It's honestly tough to envision a Vikings defense that doesn't have Smith as part of the mix.

Smith has spent 13 years in the NFL with all 13 of his seasons coming in the purple and gold. During his decade-plus-long run with the Vikings, Smith has made six Pro Bowl appearances and was named a First-Team All-Pro member as well back in 2017. He has been one of the best defensive backs in the NFL for a long time now.

While his track record is superb, Smith isn't quite the player he once was. He has not made a Pro Bowl since 2021 and again, his First-Team All-Pro nod was back in 2017. Smith had a decent year in 2024, but his 66.2 PFF grade was good for 66th among 171 safeties, and his 54.7 pass rush grade was 96th among those same 171 safeties. Smith went from being elite to solid, but not what he was.

At this point, Smith is 36 years old and he is only under contract through the 2026 season. Chances are, if he doesn't hang up the spikes after this season, he will do so after the 2026 campaign.

Given that and Bynum's departure, taking Starks, a safety who Renner believes will be a perfect fit in Brian Flores' outstanding defensive scheme, feels like a no-brainer. It'll be interesting to see if the Vikings do truly believe that Smith's days in Minnesota are numbered.