Vikings need to come to Asante Samuel Jr. realization before the Packers do

The Minnesota Vikings have a clear need for a veteran cornerback. It just so happens Asante Samuel Jr. is standing in front of them, waving his arms wildly hoping to get their attention. So far, it hasn't worked and the Green Bay Packers could be the ultimate beneficiary of that.

"The Asante Samuel Jr. camp certainly has tried to push Asante [to Minnesota]," Darren Wolfson said on SKOR North. So why haven't the Vikings taken the bait?

There are questions about Samuel's health. Mike Garafolo previously described the issue as a shoulder/neck problem on the PHNX Sports. Otherwise, as the NFL insider put it, "he'd be signed" by now.

Vikings plan to slow-play cornerback acquisition

Samuel's health aside, it doesn't sound like the Vikings are in a rush to fill their need. Wolfson spoke to an agent who represents a different free agent corner. They said Minnesota simply isn't interested. At least not yet.

The team signed Eagles free agent Isaiah Rodgers to join a CB room headlined by Mehki Blackmon and Byron Murphy. The starting line feels settled there, but quality veteran depth would be welcome.

"I still think at some point the Vikings are going to add some veteran cornerback...but it might still be weeks upon weeks down the road," Wolfson said.

That's where the Packers come in

The Packers also have a need at cornerback, though it's slightly more complicated. Jaire Alexander is still on the roster, but his contract situation looms large. Green Bay can get back a ton of cap room by cutting him. It seemed like a foregone conclusion they would. Recently, there's been a whole lot of chatter that the two might not be heading for a breakup. A restructured contract is in play.

It's still noteworthy Rob Demovsky of ESPN described all options being on the table: "release, trade or return." Two of the three possibilities result in Green Bay needing cornerback help.

The Vikings' lack of urgency to bring in a veteran is keeping the market for cornerbacks wide open for the Packers. Every day they decline to add Samuel or anyone else is buying extra time for Green Bay to sort out their Alexander situation without penalty.

Samuel is widely considered the best cornerback available in free agency. He's 25 years old and with plenty of football left in him — if he can overcome this shoulder/neck problem. Last year, he managed to play in just four games with the Chargers.

A one-year prove it deal would make a lot of sense, especially around the $11-million mark projected by Spotrac. Green Bay paid Alexander far more than that to be injured for half of each of the last two seasons. They'd be swapping out an expensive, injury-prone 28-year-old for a relatively-inexpensive 25-year-old with an injury risk.

One of these teams needs to get Samuel in the building, let the doctors take a look and sign him before the other one comes to their senses.