Vikings news: How Minnesota can clinch playoff spot in Week 14, Darnold vs. Cousins, Reichard injury update
By Luke Norris
This is a big week for the Minnesota Vikings.
For starters, of course, the Vikings will welcome Kirk Cousins back to U.S. Bank Stadium this Sunday when they host the NFC South-leading Atlanta Falcons.
More importantly, however, Kevin O'Connell & Co. could punch their ticket to the NFL Playoffs, a scenario nobody saw coming entering this 2024 campaign.
While most pundits predicted Minnesota to win maybe six or seven games all season, the Vikings have bucked the odds and improved to 10-2 this past Sunday with a wild 23-22 comeback win over the Arizona Cardinals, giving them their second five-game winning streak of the year.
With one of the best records in the NFL, it's no longer a matter of if the Vikes will reach the postseason for the second time in three seasons but when they'll clinch their spot. And as mentioned, that could come as soon as Sunday, which is where we'll kick things off.
How the Vikings clinch a spot in the NFL Playoffs in Week 14
With the Detroit Lions at 11-1, the Vikings at 10-2, and the Green Bay Packers at 9-3, the race for the NFC North will take weeks to decide and could very well come down to the Week 18 matchup between Detroit and Minnesota.
But the Vikings can lock up at least a wild-card berth this weekend if a few things go their way. Currently the top wild-card team in the NFC with five weeks remaining, Minnesota has a one-game lead on the Packers, a three-game lead in the loss column on the Washington Commanders (8-5), and four-game leads on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6), Arizona Cardinals (6-6), and Los Angeles Rams (6-6).
For the Vikings to clinch a playoff spot this week, they can't lose to the Falcons. But a win or tie against Atlanta and some help can get the job done. Here are the four clinching scenarios for Minnesota in Week 14:
- Vikings win vs. Falcons + Cardinals-Seahawks tie
- Vikings win vs. Falcons + Cardinals loss vs. Seahawks + Rams loss/tie vs. Bills
- Vikings tie vs. Falcons + Buccaneers loss vs. Raiders + Cardinals loss vs. Seahawks + Rams loss vs. Bills
- Vikings tie vs. Falcons + Buccaneers loss vs. Raiders + Cardinals loss vs. Seahawks + Rams loss vs. Bills + Eagles win/tie vs. Panthers
Of these four, the second option seems most likely. The Cardinals just lost to the Seattle Seahawks two weeks ago and looked dreadful in that 16-6 defeat, and the Rams are facing a Buffalo Bills team that looks unstoppable right now.
So, if the Vikings can take care of business against the Falcons, their chances look pretty good.
Sam Darnold vs. Kirk Cousins: Tale of the tape
While some didn't like the Vikings letting Kirk Cousins just waltz into free agency, Minnesota was never bringing him back.
General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was clearly in cost-cutting mode during the offseason and was undoubtedly targeting a quarterback in the draft, ultimately selecting Michigan's J.J. McCarthy No. 10 overall.
Sam Darnold was seemingly only brought in as a placeholder until McCarthy was ready to go but things obviously changed when the rookie went down with a season-ending meniscus injury during the preseason. And the Vikings now look like geniuses for this signing.
While Darnold has had some issues with turnovers, he's easily exceeded expectations this season and has proven to be one of the biggest bargains in the league as he's making just $10 million.
Cousins, of course, signed a four-year contract with Atlanta that pays him an average of $40 million per season and hasn't lived up to expectations, which is why many Falcons fans are calling for him to be replaced by rookie Michael Penix Jr., who was taken two spots ahead of McCarthy at No. 8 overall.
Here's how Darnold and Cousins have fared thus far this season.
STAT
SAM DARNOLD
KIRK COUSINS
Cmp%
67.6
67.4
Pass Yards
2,952
3,052
Pass Yards/Game
246.0
254.3
TD
23
17
INT
10
13
Rating
102.5
90.8
As you can see, the only advantage Cousins has is in yardage. Darnold has the edge everywhere else and costs $30 million less. Again, the Vikings look like geniuses here.
Vikings rookie kicker Will Reichard could return to action against the Falcons
In his first eight games with the Vikings, rookie Will Reichard didn't miss a single kick, making all 20 of his extra-point attempts and all 14 of his field-goal tries.
But while he made all three of his extra-point attempts against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9, he missed a pair of field goals. As it turned out, though, he was dealing with a quad injury that ultimately landed him on injured reserve, at which point Minnesota signed former XFL star John Parker Romo.
And Romo has filled in beautifully, connecting on seven of eight extra points and 11 of 12 field goals, including a game-winner in overtime against the Chicago Bears in Week 12. But it looks as if his run has come to an end.
In his Wednesday press conference, O'Connell had this to say about both Reichard and long snapper Andrew DePaola, who's also been out four games: "Barring any setbacks, hoping to have both of them back."
If Reichard does indeed return, Romo would likely land on the practice squad or would be released into free agency. Either way, he'll likely land with another team quickly, given how well he performed for Minnesota over the last month.