Vikings playoff hype train won't quiet Kevin O'Connell trade chatter
By Lior Lampert
Kevin O'Connell has established himself as one of the NFL's best head coaches after guiding the Minnesota Vikings to an improbably outstanding campaign. His success on a soon-to-expire contract has ignited trade rumors, which he quickly extinguished. Nonetheless, other teams won't stop circling like vultures until the ink is dry on a new deal, especially with the media continuously (understandably) praising him.
Heading into Minnesota's Wild Card matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, the public frenzy surrounding O'Connell only continues to grow. ESPN's Kevin Seifert recently chronicled why he's the "quintessential modern NFL coach," gushing over the 39-year-old. And if stories like this continue making headlines, it's only a matter of time before speculation about the future intensifies.
Seifert lauds O'Connell for pairing his "reputation as a quarterback whisperer" with a "combination of empathy and confidence-boosting." The Vikings frontman's unique blend of people skills and football acumen has allowed him to prosper in Minnesota, garnering the attention of many.
O'Connell's mild-mannered and forgiving demeanor has won over the Minnesota locker room and non-Vikings members alike. Seifert highlighted his heartwarming postgame interaction with Anthony Richardson the week after the Indianapolis Colts benched the signal-caller.
Richardson reclaimed the starting job not long after their brief chat, citing O'Connell's uplifting words as grounds for his self-belief. As a former player, the latter understands mistakes will be made. But rather than harping on miscues, he chooses to maintain faith, instilling confidence in and elevating those around him.
Moreover, O'Connell has gained support from his peers and one-time colleagues. His mentor/Rams head coach Sean McVay described him as a "special" leader with "incredible, authentic emotional intelligence." Meanwhile, San Francisco 49ers assistant head coach/ex-Los Angeles defensive coordinator Brandon Staley referred to the Vikings sideline general as a "complete coach."
It's becoming abundantly clear that O'Connell's accomplishments in Minnesota go beyond the X's and O's. He's a well-liked and respected individual who is considerate of others. And if the Vikings don't play their cards right, they could risk losing him.
Going 34-17 in his first three seasons with the Vikings, including a historically good 26-9 record in one-score games, O'Connell won't lack for suitors. He's the runaway betting favorite to earn 2024 Coach of the Year honors, and for good reason.
Regardless of Minnesota's playoff prospects against the Rams, O'Connell will remain highly sought-after.