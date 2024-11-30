Vikings are the right place for Daniel Jones to get what he really wants
The Minnesota Vikings are 9-2 with Sam Darnold under center, a testament to head coach Kevin O'Connell's offensive brilliance. Darnold has earned his share of credit, too, but the Vikings' success is rooted in the collective. O'Connell is working with a great roster and pulling on the right strings, putting Darnold is a prime position to succeed.
So, naturally, there has to be some optimism around Daniel Jones' decision to join the Vikings. The ex-New York Giants quarterback instantly became the best free agent QB on the market after his shocking release. Several teams would've been smart to kick the tires, but instead of trying to get on the field again in 2024, Jones went where he can improve as a player — even if it's in the shadows.
The Vikings have absolutely no incentive to bench Darnold. Looking ahead to next season, J.J. McCarthy is clearly the QB of the future, which means Jones' future in Minneapolis is murky. Maybe even nonexistent. That is not what Jones is after, though. He's not looking to establish a foothold in Vikings lore. He's not trying to boot McCarthy from his pedestal. Jones is simply searching for the stability and player development he never found in New York.
Daniel Jones is excited to learn the ropes from a competent coach, QB room with Vikings
"I think you’re always looking to grow and improve and to work on your craft,” Jones told ESPN's Kevin Seifert. “See where you can get better and pick up certain things. So yeah, I’m looking forward to that, but more so just to help out, to be part of a good quarterback room, part of a good offense and see where I can help."
That reads as a not-so-thinly veiled shot at the Giants, who put Jones in a compromised position from the start. Stuck behind a patchwork offensive line and subject to constantly baffling play calls, Jones couldn't overcome his dire circumstances despite frequent flashes of talent. That's not to say Jones is blameless for the Giants' collapse — he made more than his share of unforced errors — but it's difficult to develop good habits when the odds are stacked against you.
Jones won't face any real pressure as QB3 in Minnesota. He's essentially getting paid to take lessons from the Vikings' offensive coaches, potentially getting in the occasional reps with Minnesota's wealth of talented offensive personnel. We've seen how much Sam Darnold improved during his season as Brock Purdy's understudy in San Francisco. That feels similar to what Jones hopes to accomplish with this Vikings tenure. It's a chance to absorb the tactics and locker room decorum of a contender, which he can translate to whichever team signs him next season.
If Jones does end up back with the Vikings in 2025, that's even better. Whether he's backing up McCarthy or sneaking into the QB1 gig, Jones deserves one more chance at stability and success. The Vikings' offense can elevate most quarterbacks. If he can clean up his decision-making and pick up a new offense, there's a world in which Jones pens a successful second chapter in the NFL, all thanks to Minnesota.