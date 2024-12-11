Why December games still matter for the Vikings
By Luke Norris
Coming into this 2024 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings were predicted by most to win maybe six or seven games and miss the postseason for a second consecutive year.
But with four weeks remaining in the regular season, Minnesota is one of the top teams in football and could punch its ticket to the playoffs in just a matter of days.
With a dominant 42-21 victory over Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons this past Sunday behind a career-best performance from Sam Darnold, the Vikings upped their winning streak to six and improved to 11-2 on the season.
As such, the Vikes are still very much in the NFC North race, sitting just one game behind the 12-1 Detroit Lions. Naturally, that also means they're still in play for the No. 1 seed in the conference, which is essentially only a three-team race at this point between the Lions, Vikings, and Philadelphia Eagles, who are also 11-2 heading into Week 15.
As far as the wild-card race is concerned, the Vikings are in great shape in that regard. Currently holding the No. 5 seed in the NFC, Minnesota owns a two-game advantage over the Green Bay Packers (No. 6, 9-4), a three-game lead over the Washington Commanders (No. 7, 8-5), and a four-game advantage over the Los Angeles Rams (No. 8, 7-6).
All that said, however, the Vikings have the fourth-toughest remaining schedule in the league over the final four weeks based on current win-loss records, a slate that includes matchups with all three division rivals and the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks.
- Week 15: vs. Chicago Bears
- Week 16: at Seattle Seahawks
- Week 17: vs. Green Bay Packers
- Week 18: at Detroit Lions
So, Kevin O'Connell & Co. certainly have their work cut out for them. And make no mistake about it; every single game will matter, starting with the Vikings' Week 15 matchup with the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.
The Vikings will be fighting for seeding down the stretch
By the time the Vikings get to Monday night, they may have already clinched a postseason berth, as either a Rams loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night or a Seahawks loss to the Packers on Sunday night gets the job done.
If both teams win, however, Minnesota can clinch with a victory over Chicago.
Week 15: vs. Chicago
Back in Week 12 against the Bears, the Vikings held an 11-point lead with less than two minutes remaining, only to squander it before ultimately taking a 30-27 win in overtime.
While Minnesota is obviously hoping for the same outcome on Monday, they naturally have to be hoping that it doesn't have to come in such a dramatic fashion. With the Bears coming off a 25-point loss to the Niners, the Vikings are the easy favorites here.
And if they can get a win, they may end up in a tie atop the NFC North as the Lions face a tough test on Sunday afternoon in the Buffalo Bills. The Eagles won't have an easy time of things either, as they're set for an in-state rivalry matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. So, Week 15 could undoubtedly be a good one for Minnesota.
Week 16: at Seattle
The Seahawks are one of the hottest teams in the conference right now, having won their last four to take control of the NFC West.
That winning streak could end this Sunday, of course, as they host the Packers, who've only lost twice since September, both defeats coming to Detroit.
While Seattle isn't as strong at home as it once was, Lumen Field still isn't the easiest environment for a visiting team. So, the Vikings will face a tough test when they travel to the Pacific Northwest in Week 16.
The Lions have a much easier task that week with Chicago, so Minnesota will likely have some added pressure to walk away with a win.
Week 17: vs. Green Bay
While holding a two-game lead on the Packers with four weeks to go is a good thing for the Vikings, they're not rid of Green Bay just yet in the wild-card race.
The good news, of course, is that Minnesota already owns a win over Green Bay, even if the Vikes nearly blew a 28-0 lead, ultimately surviving a fourth-quarter scare to take a 31-29 victory. So, if they can win this one as well, they wouldn't have to go beyond the head-to-head tiebreaker if things come to that.
The Lions have the 49ers on Monday night in Week 17, while the Eagles have their second date with the Dallas Cowboys. So, once again, if the NFC North and the No. 1 seed are still up for grabs by the time this game rolls around, the Vikings may have to win this one.
Week 18: at Detroit
lt likely goes without saying, but the Vikings' Week 18 matchup with the Lions could determine the division and the No. 1 seed.
As it pertains to the latter, the Eagles lucked out with the schedule and get the New York Giants to close out the regular season, so there's that.
In the first meeting between these two rivals back in Week 7, the Vikings gave the Lions all they could handle, holding a one-point lead late in the fourth quarter before Detroit pulled out a 31-29 win on a 44-yard field goal from Jake Bates with just 15 seconds left on the clock.
There's a lot to get to before this matchup, but this could end up being one of the most important matchups on the Week 18 schedule.