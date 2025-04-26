Vikings trade for ideal J.J. McCarthy backup shoves Aaron Rodgers out the door

The Minnesota Vikings are making moves on the quarterback front, trading for J.J. McCarthy's new backup. The Seattle Seahawks sent fourth-year QB Sam Howell and the No. 172 pick in Saturday's NFL Draft to Minnesota in exchange for the No. 142 pick, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Howell became expendable as soon as Seattle targeted Alabama QB Jalen Milroe in the third round on Friday. Sam Darnold's contract does not guarantee much beyond this season, but he is the clear QB1 in Seattle, with Milroe now situated as the long-term contingency plan. Drew Lock will probably be QB2 for this season once the dust settles.

At 24 years old, Howell brings some untapped potential to the Vikings QB room. He started all 17 games for the Washington Commanders just two seasons ago, throwing for 3,946 yards, 21 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. He led the NFL in pass attempts and interceptions that year; in short, the dude will air it out.

This feels like tremendous value for the Vikings, who receive a competent backup with fringe starting potential, just in case McCarthy bombs. Howell needs to cut his turnovers in half, but the arm strength is up there with the NFL's very best. He put up lofty numbers in Washington, and we know what Minnesota's offense can do with a confident big-play quarterback. Darnold's turnovers were a major sticking point before his breakout with the Vikings.

In addition to securing their backup for this season, the Vikings finally put any and all Aaron Rodgers speculation to bed.

Vikings slot Sam Howell behind J.J. McCarthy in QB room and bid adieu to Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers was never a realistic target for the Vikings, but those rumors have persisted all offseason due to Rodgers' strong connection with head coach Kevin O'Connell. The four-time MVP has spoke glowingly of O'Connell in the past and Darnold's departure at least left the door open for a veteran bridge quarterback. McCarthy still has zero NFL experience after his missing what would have been his rookie season with an ankle injury.

That said, the Vikings have done nothing except broadcast extreme confidence in McCarthy, their No. 10 pick from a year ago. Minnesota wouldn't invest that level of draft capital in McCarthy without an intent to start him sooner than later. Darnold outperformed expectations last season and complicated the equation, but as soon as he put pen to paper in Seattle, it was McCarthy's job, full stop.

Howell will not challenge McCarthy in camp, but he does give the Vikings an interesting developmental project in the second unit. Again, Howell has a big-time arm, which should look better than ever with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson flanking him. Minnesota's scheme and personnel couldn't be a better match for Howell, even if he's working exclusively in the shadows.

How long Howell remains in Minnesota is an open-ended question. He's potentially good enough to get another starting opportunity down the line. In the final year of his rookie contract, Howell is making a smart business decision, joining a high-level program where he can sharpen iron against iron.

Just like Kenny Pickett could get a chance to start in Cleveland after his brief one-year tenure with the Super Bowl champs in Philadelphia, Howell will hope to parlay a backup role in Minnesota into a more robust opportunity next offseason, probably with a lesser team. If all goes well, this should be a mutually beneficial partnership.